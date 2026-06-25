Karnataka: Brother Among 4 Arrested For Murdering Man To Claim Rs 15 Lakh Insurance Money
Hanumantharaju - Ramesh's younger brother - had allegedly taken out a Rs 15 lakh LIC policy in the victim's name and made himself the nominee.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Tumakuru: The Karnataka Police has arrested four men, including the victim's brother, for allegedly murdering a man and staging the crime as a road accident to claim insurance money.
The came to light on June 20 when the body of an unidentified man and a damaged motorcycle were found near Hosanahalli-Badenahalli Gate under the Pattanayakanahalli police station limits in Shira taluk. A suspicious death case was initially registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased's elder brother, Ranganath.
Following a preliminary investigation, police suspected foul play after examining the injuries on the body and reviewing the post-mortem findings. Superintendent of Police K V Ashok formed special teams led by DySP B K Shekhar and Circle Inspector D G Srinivas to probe the case.
Investigators identified the deceased as Ramesh, a resident of Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district, who had been running tender coconut and sugarcane juice shops in Bengaluru and Mandya for the past six years.
According to police, the prime accused, Hanumantharaju - Ramesh's younger brother - had allegedly taken out a Rs 15 lakh LIC policy in the victim's name and made himself the nominee. Believing that accidental death would result in a higher insurance payout, he allegedly conspired with three associates to eliminate Ramesh.
Police said the accused lured Ramesh to a secluded stretch on the Shira-Amarapur road on the night of June 19 under the pretext of performing a ritual related to hidden treasure. There, they allegedly assaulted him with a stick, repeatedly ran a car over him, and eventually strangled him with a wire when he survived the attack.
The accused then placed the body and motorcycle on the roadside and damaged the vehicle to make the death appear to be the result of a traffic accident, police said.
The special investigation team (SIT) cracked the case within 12 hours of registering the murder case and arrested all four suspects. The accused have been identified as Hanumantharaju who runs a tea shop, Laxmikant, Naveen Kumar N, and M D Jilan. Police said further investigation is underway.
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