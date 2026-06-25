ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka: Brother Among 4 Arrested For Murdering Man To Claim Rs 15 Lakh Insurance Money

The murdered brother (right) and the one of the accused. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Tumakuru: The Karnataka Police has arrested four men, including the victim's brother, for allegedly murdering a man and staging the crime as a road accident to claim insurance money.

The came to light on June 20 when the body of an unidentified man and a damaged motorcycle were found near Hosanahalli-Badenahalli Gate under the Pattanayakanahalli police station limits in Shira taluk. A suspicious death case was initially registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased's elder brother, Ranganath.

Following a preliminary investigation, police suspected foul play after examining the injuries on the body and reviewing the post-mortem findings. Superintendent of Police K V Ashok formed special teams led by DySP B K Shekhar and Circle Inspector D G Srinivas to probe the case.

Investigators identified the deceased as Ramesh, a resident of Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district, who had been running tender coconut and sugarcane juice shops in Bengaluru and Mandya for the past six years.