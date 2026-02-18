TTE Tries To Rape NCC Cadet In Train In UP's Deoria
The TTE, who tried to rape the cadet on the pretext of arranging a seat for her in Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express, is absconding.
Gorakhpur: A female National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet has accused a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of the Indian Railways of trying to rape her in the Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express.
The victim, a resident of Mau in Uttar Pradesh, filed a complaint against the accused, Rahul Kumar of Patna, following which a case was registered at the Deoria Government Police station. Kumar is absconding and the police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information on him.
SP GRP Gorakhpur, Laxmi Nivas Mishra, stated the cadet was travelling from Mau to Gorakhpur after appearing the NCC 'C' certificate examination (a direct officer entry opportunity for the Indian Army without appearing the written exam) for the 124th course on the Ahmedabad-Express train.
"Unable to secure a ticket, she boarded the AC First Class coach and approached TTE Rahul Kumar to arrange a ticket for her. The TTE called her into the cabin and questioned her on her whereabouts. He then allegedly locked the cabin and began engaging in indecent behavior. He also threatened her if she resisted and then then attempted to rape her," Mishra said.
The SP said the incident occurred between Indara and Deoria. "When the cadet reported the incident to 112, the TTE got off the train at Deoria and fled," he said. Mishra said a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for the accused. "A letter has also been sent to the railway officials of Varanasi Zone requesting his suspension and necessary departmental action," he said. The SP said a team has been deployed to search for the accused. He said the victim stays on rent in Gorakhpur to prepare for competitive examinations.
Mishra said a case has been registered and the matter has been transferred to Deoria. The victim is undergoing a medical examination, he said.
