TTE Tries To Rape NCC Cadet In Train In UP's Deoria

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Gorakhpur: A female National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet has accused a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) of the Indian Railways of trying to rape her in the Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express. The victim, a resident of Mau in Uttar Pradesh, filed a complaint against the accused, Rahul Kumar of Patna, following which a case was registered at the Deoria Government Police station. Kumar is absconding and the police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information on him. SP GRP Gorakhpur, Laxmi Nivas Mishra, stated the cadet was travelling from Mau to Gorakhpur after appearing the NCC 'C' certificate examination (a direct officer entry opportunity for the Indian Army without appearing the written exam) for the 124th course on the Ahmedabad-Express train.