ETV Bharat / bharat

TTD To Launch Venkatadri App To Guide Tirumala Devotees

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will launch the Venkatadri mobile app on Saturday to help devotees navigate the hill shrine, locate essential facilities and access information about darshan queues, accommodation, food services and transportation.

The app will offer directions to more than 100 locations across Tirumala, including darshan queue entrances, free bus stops, the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex, drinking water kiosks, restrooms, police assistance centres, accommodation counters and luggage deposit facilities.

The app features a ‘Mark My Spot’ option that allows devotees to save their current location or mark where they have parked their vehicles. They can use the saved location to return to the same spot after completing their activities.

The app also supports offline navigation, enabling devotees to access directions even in areas with poor mobile network coverage or without an internet connection.

An artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant named 'Govinda' will provide round-the-clock assistance to devotees. Users can ask for directions to nearby drinking water facilities or their designated darshan queue. The assistant can also help them contact the police.

To assist devotees who do not use smartphones, TTD plans to install 20 smart display kiosks at key junctions across Tirumala. Visitors will be able to enter their destinations and view the routes and other relevant information on the display boards.

Meanwhile, TTD has developed an ambulance tracking app in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to strengthen emergency medical services during the Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams, which begin on October 12.