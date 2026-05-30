ETV Bharat / bharat

TTD To Allot 300 Srivani Darshan Tickets Daily For Donors From June 10

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday announced a major revision in the allocation of Srivani Trust Darshan tickets, introducing a dedicated daily quota for devotees who have contributed to the Srivani Trust. The new system, aimed at streamlining Darshan access and improving convenience for donors, will come into effect from June 10.

At present, TTD releases 1,500 Srivani Darshan tickets online every day. Out of these, 500 tickets are allocated for advance online booking up to three months in advance, while another 200 tickets are currently distributed through the on-the-spot booking system at Tirupati Airport.

The remaining 800 tickets are released under the daily current booking quota.

Under the revised arrangement, TTD has now decided to reserve 300 tickets daily from the existing current-booking category exclusively for devotees who have already donated ₹10,000 to the Srivani Trust and are awaiting Darshan allotment.

According to TTD, the newly introduced donor quota will be available only for devotees who made their donations on or after May 1, 2025. The special quota tickets will be released online every day at 9:00 AM.