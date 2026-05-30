TTD To Allot 300 Srivani Darshan Tickets Daily For Donors From June 10
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages Sri Venkateswara Temple, regularly introduces modifications in Darshan management systems to handle the massive influx of devotees
Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday announced a major revision in the allocation of Srivani Trust Darshan tickets, introducing a dedicated daily quota for devotees who have contributed to the Srivani Trust. The new system, aimed at streamlining Darshan access and improving convenience for donors, will come into effect from June 10.
At present, TTD releases 1,500 Srivani Darshan tickets online every day. Out of these, 500 tickets are allocated for advance online booking up to three months in advance, while another 200 tickets are currently distributed through the on-the-spot booking system at Tirupati Airport.
The remaining 800 tickets are released under the daily current booking quota.
Under the revised arrangement, TTD has now decided to reserve 300 tickets daily from the existing current-booking category exclusively for devotees who have already donated ₹10,000 to the Srivani Trust and are awaiting Darshan allotment.
According to TTD, the newly introduced donor quota will be available only for devotees who made their donations on or after May 1, 2025. The special quota tickets will be released online every day at 9:00 AM.
Devotees who successfully secure bookings before 1:00 PM on a particular day will be permitted to have Darshan on the same day at 4:00 PM, enabling quicker access for eligible donors.
TTD clarified that if tickets under the dedicated donor category remain unbooked on any given day, they will be merged back into the general current-booking quota to ensure maximum utilisation of available Darshan slots.
The Srivani Trust scheme has remained one of the most sought-after Darshan categories among devotees visiting the Tirumala temple. Under the programme, devotees contributing to the trust are eligible for privileged Darshan access subject to ticket availability and TTD regulations.
Officials said the revised system is intended to reduce waiting periods for donors while simultaneously maintaining fair access for regular pilgrims through the existing booking channels.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the world-renowned Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, regularly introduces modifications in Darshan management systems to handle the massive influx of devotees visiting the hill shrine every day.
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