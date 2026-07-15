ETV Bharat / bharat

TTD Revises Donor Privileges, Announce New Facilities Policy; Gold Kavachams Approved For Ontimitta Temple Deities

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board has approved a comprehensive overhaul of the privileges and facilities extended to donors contributing to various TTD trusts and schemes, introducing a new policy aimed at ensuring greater transparency and uniformity in donor management.

TTD Chairman B R Naidu announced that the revised regulations will come into effect from midnight on Tuesday. He clarified that the privileges already granted to existing donors and institutions that had contributed under previous schemes would remain unaffected.

Addressing the media after the TTD Board meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala, Naidu, accompanied by Executive Officer M Ravichandra and Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary, said the number of donors had increased significantly in recent years, necessitating a restructured policy.

"TTD currently has around 1.90 lakh donors. Of them, nearly 1.50 lakh have donated ₹1 lakh, while more than 22,000 have contributed ₹10 lakh. The number of ₹10 lakh donors alone has increased by nearly 3,000 in the last four months," Naidu said.

He added that the new policy balances the interests of donors with the needs of ordinary pilgrims.

Four-Tier Donor Classification

Under the revised system, donors will be categorised into four slabs based on the amount contributed, with separate provisions for individuals and organisations or trusts.

The benefits include varying levels of access to Special Entry Darshan (SED), Supatham entry, Break Darshan, Suprabhata Seva, Kalyanotsavam participation, accommodation facilities and commemorative gifts like laddus, silk garments, gold medallions and silver coins.

Privileges will remain valid for 20 years for individual donors and 15 years for institutions and trusts.