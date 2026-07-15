TTD Revises Donor Privileges, Announce New Facilities Policy; Gold Kavachams Approved For Ontimitta Temple Deities
TTD chairman B R Naidu announced that new regulations will come into effect from Tuesday midnight and added that privileges already granted would remain unaffected.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board has approved a comprehensive overhaul of the privileges and facilities extended to donors contributing to various TTD trusts and schemes, introducing a new policy aimed at ensuring greater transparency and uniformity in donor management.
TTD Chairman B R Naidu announced that the revised regulations will come into effect from midnight on Tuesday. He clarified that the privileges already granted to existing donors and institutions that had contributed under previous schemes would remain unaffected.
Addressing the media after the TTD Board meeting held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala, Naidu, accompanied by Executive Officer M Ravichandra and Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary, said the number of donors had increased significantly in recent years, necessitating a restructured policy.
"TTD currently has around 1.90 lakh donors. Of them, nearly 1.50 lakh have donated ₹1 lakh, while more than 22,000 have contributed ₹10 lakh. The number of ₹10 lakh donors alone has increased by nearly 3,000 in the last four months," Naidu said.
He added that the new policy balances the interests of donors with the needs of ordinary pilgrims.
Four-Tier Donor Classification
Under the revised system, donors will be categorised into four slabs based on the amount contributed, with separate provisions for individuals and organisations or trusts.
The benefits include varying levels of access to Special Entry Darshan (SED), Supatham entry, Break Darshan, Suprabhata Seva, Kalyanotsavam participation, accommodation facilities and commemorative gifts like laddus, silk garments, gold medallions and silver coins.
Privileges will remain valid for 20 years for individual donors and 15 years for institutions and trusts.
TTD has also abolished the earlier range-based donation slabs and will now allocate benefits strictly according to the exact amount donated. The board further decided that donor privileges cannot be used for commercial purposes and introduced provisions to immediately revoke benefits in cases of misuse. All darshan and seva bookings under donor quotas will henceforth be processed exclusively through the online Donor Management System.
Major Decisions Taken by the Board
The TTD Board approved the allocation of 1,000 grams of gold from the TTD treasury for the fabrication of gold kavachams (protective armour) for the presiding deities of the Sri Sita Lakshmana Sametha Kodandarama Swamy Temple at Ontimitta in Kadapa district.
The board also approved:
- Construction of a 100-room pilgrims' rest house at a cost of ₹17.84 crore.
- Payment of ₹2.11 crore to the district administration for acquiring 6,103 square feet of land to widen the North-East Mada Street and improve pilgrim amenities.
- Appointment of 791 Vedic scholars under the Nitya Parayanam scheme to ensure continuous recitation of the Rig, Yajur, Sama and Atharvana Vedas at prominent temples across Andhra Pradesh.
Remarks on Karnataka Chief Minister's Comments
Responding to recent remarks by Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar regarding the daily Nitya Harathi ritual at Tirumala, Naidu said the comments appeared to have been made without complete information about the procedures followed at the temple.
"TTD will provide him with the correct information regarding the rituals and practices associated with the daily harathis," the chairman said.
The revised donor policy is expected to streamline the management of donor privileges while ensuring that increasing demand for special darshan facilities does not adversely affect regular pilgrims visiting the Tirumala temple.
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