ETV Bharat / bharat

TTD Plans Online Sale Of Srivari Gold And Silver Dollars For Devotees Across India

Tirumala: In a move aimed at reaching devotees across the country and boosting revenue, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is mooting to make the sacred Srivari gold and silver dollars available online for those wishing to purchase. These devotional pendants and coins, traditionally sold only at counters in Tirumala Temple, may soon be accessible to devotees through a digital platform.

The proposal was taken up after recommendations from a finance committee formed to explore ways to enhance the temple body’s income. The panel suggested expanding the sale of Srivari dollars, which are highly revered by devotees of Lord Venkateswara and commonly kept in homes as sacred symbols of devotion and blessings.

At present, devotees can purchase the gold and silver dollars only at designated counters in Tirumala. Under the new plan, devotees across India will be able to order them online, after which the tokens will be delivered through the postal system with transit insurance to ensure safe transportation.