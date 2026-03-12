TTD Plans Online Sale Of Srivari Gold And Silver Dollars For Devotees Across India
Devotees who cannot travel to Tirumala may soon receive sacred Srivari dollars at home, as TTD explores insured postal delivery and new affordable variants.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
Tirumala: In a move aimed at reaching devotees across the country and boosting revenue, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is mooting to make the sacred Srivari gold and silver dollars available online for those wishing to purchase. These devotional pendants and coins, traditionally sold only at counters in Tirumala Temple, may soon be accessible to devotees through a digital platform.
The proposal was taken up after recommendations from a finance committee formed to explore ways to enhance the temple body’s income. The panel suggested expanding the sale of Srivari dollars, which are highly revered by devotees of Lord Venkateswara and commonly kept in homes as sacred symbols of devotion and blessings.
At present, devotees can purchase the gold and silver dollars only at designated counters in Tirumala. Under the new plan, devotees across India will be able to order them online, after which the tokens will be delivered through the postal system with transit insurance to ensure safe transportation.
Temple officials said special care will be taken in packaging and dispatch so that the sacred items reach devotees securely. The administration is also considering improving the design and finish of the dollars to make them more appealing while preserving their traditional devotional value.
Another proposal under consideration is the introduction of gold-plated silver dollars. With gold prices rising sharply in recent years, pure gold dollars have become expensive for many devotees. The proposed gold-plated silver variant is expected to offer a more affordable option while retaining the spiritual significance of the tokens.
Sources said the initiative will be launched once it receives formal approval from the TTD Board of Trustees. Officials believe the move will allow devotees who cannot visit Tirumala to obtain the sacred tokens while also strengthening the temple body’s revenue stream.
Also Read: