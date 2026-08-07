TTD Introduces Moving Tables To Faster, Hassle-Free Anna Prasadam Distribution At Tirumala
The conveyor belt-like system has been launched on a pilot basis to streamline distribution process, especially during peak pilgrimage seasons when long queues are common.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Tirumala: In a bid to ensure faster and hassle-free distribution of Anna Prasadam to lakhs of devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced an innovative 'moving table' system along queue lines at Tirumala.
The conveyor belt-like system has been launched on a pilot basis to streamline the distribution process, especially during peak pilgrimage seasons when long queues are common. The initiative was introduced under the supervision of TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary in coordination with the engineering and catering departments.
Developed at an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh, the moving table stretches about seven metres and functions like a conveyor belt. Plates containing Anna Prasadam are placed on the moving platform, allowing devotees to conveniently pick them up while continuing to move through the queue, eliminating the need to stop and reducing congestion.
To ensure uninterrupted distribution, Srivari Seva volunteers continuously replenish empty spaces on the moving table with fresh plates as devotees collect the Prasadam.
The concept was first tested near the Ring Road in Tirumala last month, where it received an encouraging response from pilgrims. Following the success of the pilot project, TTD has decided to expand the initiative by installing around 10 additional moving tables at major locations, including Vaikuntham Queue Complexes I and II, the Narayanagiri sheds, and other key queue routes.
TTD is also exploring plans to extend the length of the moving tables from the current seven metres to 12-15 metres, enabling even faster and smoother distribution of Anna Prasadam to the ever-growing number of devotees visiting the hill shrine.
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