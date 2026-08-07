ETV Bharat / bharat

TTD Introduces Moving Tables To Faster, Hassle-Free Anna Prasadam Distribution At Tirumala

Tirumala: In a bid to ensure faster and hassle-free distribution of Anna Prasadam to lakhs of devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced an innovative 'moving table' system along queue lines at Tirumala.

The conveyor belt-like system has been launched on a pilot basis to streamline the distribution process, especially during peak pilgrimage seasons when long queues are common. The initiative was introduced under the supervision of TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary in coordination with the engineering and catering departments.

Developed at an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh, the moving table stretches about seven metres and functions like a conveyor belt. Plates containing Anna Prasadam are placed on the moving platform, allowing devotees to conveniently pick them up while continuing to move through the queue, eliminating the need to stop and reducing congestion.