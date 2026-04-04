ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election: TT Praveen's Entry From Vilavancode Grab Eyeballs, Annamalai Campaigns in Kerala After Missing BJP Ticket

Thiruvananthapuram/Kannur: The Indian National Congress has released its 27-member candidate list for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the inclusion of TT Praveen from the Vilavancode constituency in Kanyakumari district grabbing eyeballs.

Praveen, secretary of Church of South India (CSI) South Kerala Diocese, a prominent and powerful functionary, is seen as a strategic pick given his organisational background and familiarity with the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border regions. His candidature from Vilavancode - considered a Congress bastion bordering Kerala’s Neyyattinkara and Parassala constituencies - has drawn significant political attention.

Party sources believe his presence could have a ripple effect in southern Kerala constituencies such as Neyyattinkara, Parassala, Kattakada, Kovalam, Aruvikkara, Thiruvananthapuram, Kazhakoottam, Nemom, Nedumangad, and Vamanapuram, strengthening the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s outreach in the area.

Speaking to the media after the announcement, Praveen expressed confidence in his prospects, stating that his candidature would help consolidate support for the Congress, particularly among sections aligned with CSI. He also claimed that the move could influence electoral dynamics in southern Kerala. The church was seen hobnobbing with the Left till recently.

"My victory from Vilavancode is foregone conclusion and this gesture (Congress ticket) will definitely be reflected in the Kerala Assembly election particularly in nine seats,'' said Praveen, 48, and an engineering dropuout while facing seven cases including the Enforcement Directorate case.

The candidate list was finalised after extensive consultations involving senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress is contesting 27 seats as part of the DMK-led alliance headed by M K Stalin, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam contesting 164 of the total 234 constituencies.

Annamalai campaigns in Kerala after missing TN List