ETV Bharat / bharat

Trying To Ensure Representation Of All In JPC On 130th Constitution Amendment Bill: LS Speaker

Kohima: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said he was striving to ensure all parties are represented in the joint parliamentary committee on the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill seeking the removal of a prime minister, chief ministers and ministers under arrest for 30 days straight on serious charges. Addressing a press conference here, the Lok Sabha Speaker said parliamentary panels should not be viewed through the prism of politics, as these committees discuss issues rising above political lines.

"We are making efforts to ensure all political parties are represented in the committee," Birla told reporters here. The panel is expected to be constituted soon.

Several opposition parties, such as the Congress and Trinamool Congress, have decided not to be part of the Joint Committee of Parliament to examine the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill. This constitution amendment bill and two other proposed legislations were introduced on the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on August 20. A motion was adopted by the Lok Sabha to refer the three bills to a joint committee of parliament.

Breaking ranks with other opposition parties, NCP-SP has decided to be part of the 31-member Committee. YRSCP, too, is expected to be a part of it.