‘Trying To Avoid This Bench, Don’t Indulge In Such Tactics’, SC To Centre On Challenge To Tribunals Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its discontent at an application filed by the Centre seeking a direction to refer to a larger bench the pleas challenging the provisions of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The bench noted that it has already heard final arguments on behalf of petitioners, including lead petitioner Madras Bar Association, in the matter. The bench minced no words in criticizing the Centre that it now wants the matter to be referred to a larger bench.

The bench said that on the last date of hearing, the attorney general did not raise these objections; instead, an adjournment was sought on personal grounds.

“You cannot raise these objections after hearing them fully on merits”, said the bench, adding, “We do not expect the Union to indulge in such tactics”.

Attorney General R Venkataramani requested the bench that its application seeking a hearing by a larger bench should not be misunderstood. It was submitted before the bench that, on this aspect, preliminary objections were already part of the Centre’s reply.

The CJI, who is demitting office on November 23, orally observed that it appears that the Centre wants to avoid the present bench.

“If we reject this application by you, we will observe that the Union is trying to avoid this bench. We will not hear all this now after we have heard one side on merits….”, said the bench.