‘Truth Will Ultimately Prevail,’ Says Sharjeel Imam; Shifa Ur Rehman, Others File Bail Bonds In Delhi Riots Case
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai instructed the Delhi Police to verify the sureties of the four individuals and to provide a verification report by Wednesday.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 8:11 AM IST
New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court denied him bail in a case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, activist Sharjeel Imam on Tuesday said he remains optimistic about the case and that the “truth will ultimately prevail”.
In a social media post shared by his brother Muzzammil Imam, Sharjeel expressed his happiness over others being granted bail, though he “condemned the injustice meted out to them for so long”. The Supreme Court had on Monday denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam while granting bail to five other accused, observing that the two stand on a "qualitatively different footing" in terms of prosecution and evidence. Four of them submitted their bail and surety bonds before the Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Tuesday.
Sharjeel bhai's reaction to the judgement pronounced yesterday :— Muzzammil Imam | مزمل إمام (@imammuzzammil) January 6, 2026
I am very happy that others have been granted bail, even though I condemn the injustice meted out to them for so long.
As far as we are concerned, I firmly believe that Umar and I are being punished for… pic.twitter.com/JUHr5q6iPo
“I firmly believe that Umar and I are being punished for organising and spearheading what was probably the most important mass protest in recent Indian history. The judgment criminalizes organized protests and treats disruption as a terrorist act. This further blurs the distinction between terrorist activity and democratic protest and dissent,” Sharjeel said.
He said, at a personal level, he is worried only about the physical and mental health of his elderly mother. “Apart from that, I remain optimistic about the case and that the truth will ultimately prevail. Inshallah, we will be successful. Till then, I am pursuing my intellectual and academic journey to the extent I can. Dil na-umeed to nahin naakaam hi to hai, lambi hai gham ki shaam magar shaam hi to hai,” he added.
Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai instructed the Delhi Police to verify the sureties of the four individuals and to provide a verification report by Wednesday. Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa ur Rahman, and Mohammad Saleem Khan had filed their bail bonds on Tuesday. During the hearing, the court congratulated the counsels. The counsel said that justice may be delayed, but never denied.
The court will hear the matter on Wednesday after the filing of the verification report. The Supreme Court, while granting them bail, had directed them to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and two surety bonds of the same amount. The court has also imposed other conditions, including depositing their passport.
The apex court granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad, noting that their culpability, if any, appeared to be limited in nature. However, it declined to extend similar relief to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Earlier, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and Asif Iqbal Tanha were granted bail. Ishrat Jahan was also granted bail.
Also read: