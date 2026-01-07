ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Truth Will Ultimately Prevail,’ Says Sharjeel Imam; Shifa Ur Rehman, Others File Bail Bonds In Delhi Riots Case

New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court denied him bail in a case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, activist Sharjeel Imam on Tuesday said he remains optimistic about the case and that the “truth will ultimately prevail”.

In a social media post shared by his brother Muzzammil Imam, Sharjeel expressed his happiness over others being granted bail, though he “condemned the injustice meted out to them for so long”. The Supreme Court had on Monday denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam while granting bail to five other accused, observing that the two stand on a "qualitatively different footing" in terms of prosecution and evidence. Four of them submitted their bail and surety bonds before the Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Tuesday.

“I firmly believe that Umar and I are being punished for organising and spearheading what was probably the most important mass protest in recent Indian history. The judgment criminalizes organized protests and treats disruption as a terrorist act. This further blurs the distinction between terrorist activity and democratic protest and dissent,” Sharjeel said.