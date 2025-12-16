ETV Bharat / bharat

Truth Has Prevailed: Congress After Sonia, Rahul Get Court Relief In National Herald Case

New Delhi: After a Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) prosecution complaint in the alleged National Herald money laundering case, Congress said the BJP-led government has been exposed and that "the truth has prevailed".

"Truth has prevailed. The malafide and illegality of the Modi govt stands fully exposed. Proceedings of ED against the Congress leadership - Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji and Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, in the Young Indian case, have been found completely illegal and malafide by the Honourable Court," the party shared on X.

"Congress party and our leadership are committed to fighting for truth and for rights of every Indian — we cannot, and will not ever be intimidated — because we fight for the truth," it added.

In a major relief to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court held that the complaint filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was not maintainable.

Apart from Sonia and Rahul, the federal anti-money laundering agency had arrayed Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Private Limited and as proposed accused in the case.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, Congress said, "The court has ruled that the ED case is without jurisdiction, it has no FIR without which there is no case. This politically motivated prosecution by the Modi government over the last decade of the principal opposition party stands exposed before the people of India."