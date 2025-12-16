Truth Has Prevailed: Congress After Sonia, Rahul Get Court Relief In National Herald Case
It said politically motivated prosecution by the Modi government of the principal opposition party over the last decade stands exposed before the people of India.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 2:12 PM IST
New Delhi: After a Delhi court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) prosecution complaint in the alleged National Herald money laundering case, Congress said the BJP-led government has been exposed and that "the truth has prevailed".
"Truth has prevailed. The malafide and illegality of the Modi govt stands fully exposed. Proceedings of ED against the Congress leadership - Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji and Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, in the Young Indian case, have been found completely illegal and malafide by the Honourable Court," the party shared on X.
"Congress party and our leadership are committed to fighting for truth and for rights of every Indian — we cannot, and will not ever be intimidated — because we fight for the truth," it added.
In a major relief to Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court held that the complaint filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was not maintainable.
Apart from Sonia and Rahul, the federal anti-money laundering agency had arrayed Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Private Limited and as proposed accused in the case.
Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, Congress said, "The court has ruled that the ED case is without jurisdiction, it has no FIR without which there is no case. This politically motivated prosecution by the Modi government over the last decade of the principal opposition party stands exposed before the people of India."
The party said there is no case of money laundering, no proceeds of crime and no movement of property, calling the allegations "baseless charges that have been a part of a political witch hunt, propaganda, reputation assassination and campaign which stands defeated today."
"Through this judgment, the court has exposed the illegal and mala fide political targeting by the Narendra Modi government. From day one, the opposition—especially Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi—has been targeted without any legal basis or wrongdoing. This judgment clearly vindicates our stand," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said.
Through this judgment, the court has exposed the illegal and mala fide political targeting by the Narendra Modi government.
From day one, the opposition—especially Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi—has been targeted without any legal basis or wrongdoing. This judgment clearly…
"The judgment is significant because cognisance is the lowest form of dealing with a case. It is very easy to take cognisance of a case. It means that the case is not worth taking cognisance of. And here you see the amount of halla gulla and shor that the BJP has done to make a superstructure of exaggeration," senior Congress leader Abhishek M Singhvi said.
When I started arguing the case, after that, in the arguments, I had told the court that this is a very weird case where there is not a millimetre movement of money or of immovable property. All the properties remain with AJL—yet they say there is money laundering!
AJL is now…
The high-profile case pertains to allegations that top Congress functionaries conspired to wrongfully acquire control of assets exceeding Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the original publisher of the National Herald newspaper, by paying a nominal amount of Rs 50 lakh through Young Indian — a company in which Sonia and Rahul hold majority stakes.
On November 29, the Rouse Avenue Court deferred the pronouncement of its decision after reserving orders on November 7, noting that further scrutiny of transaction documents, alleged rent receipts and fund flow patterns was required before determining whether the prosecution complaint met the statutory threshold for cognisance under the PMLA.
The ED had argued that the case involved a "serious economic offence" and alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to form Young Indian to usurp AJL's properties for a nominal sum, primarily to benefit the top Congress leadership. It had also claimed that several senior Congress leaders were involved in "fake transactions", including the issuance of fraudulent advance rent payments supported by fabricated rent receipts.
The Congress leadership, however, has consistently denied the allegations, terming the money laundering case as "really strange" and "unprecedented". The controversy over the National Herald's assets came into focus in 2012 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint in a trial court, alleging that Congress leaders had engaged in cheating and breach of trust in the process of acquiring AJL.
[With agency inputs]
