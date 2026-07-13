ETV Bharat / bharat

Trump Backs Jammu Kashmir Statehood Demand? CM Omar Abdullah Reacts To Spoof Post: 'If Only!'

It adds, “Let's bring back Statehood and make J&K GREAT AGAIN! Believe me, nobody restores better than me... except maybe Omar in J&K!”

“Big things happening in Jammu & Kashmir! I have to give a BIG shoutout to my friend, Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah - what a guy! He's working hard, talking smart, and fighting for Statehood like a lion (without the roar... mostly),” reads the spoof post, which Abdullah uploaded with the remark "If only.”

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday responded to a social media post falsely attributed to US President Donald Trump that backs the National Conference (NC) government’s demand for the restoration of statehood to J&K. The post not only strongly supports the demand but and praises Abdullah and his leadership.

Abdullah’s post comes a day after he addressed a rally in Jammu and mentioned Trump, in a sharp attack on the Centre over the continued delay in restoring statehood to the Union Territory.

“Our patience is running out. First they said statehood won’t come by raising it in the Assembly, then not by protesting in Jammu and Kashmir. Now they say we won’t get it at Jantar Mantar either. Should I go to Donald Trump at White House to seek J&K’s statehood?,” he said addressing a public rally at Maharaja Hari Singh Park.

Abdullah added that he and his party NC were only asking for a promise made “in our country to be honoured in our own country's capital." The NC has called for a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the issue on July 20.

The restoration of full statehood to Jammu Kashmir has been a key political demand for local leaders since August 5, 2019 when the Union government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh). It found a special mention in the NC election manifesto as well. The Centre has promised to restore statehood.

Currently, governance in a Union Territory is heavily restricted compared to a full state, with major powers resting with the lieutenant governor appointed by the central government.