'Biggest In US History': Trump Announces 'Historic 300 Billion Dollar' Oil Refinery Deal With Reliance Industries

US President Donald Trump takes questions during a joint press conference with unseen Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Indian energy giant Reliance Industries Ltd. would support a proposed major oil refinery project in Texas, which he described as the first new refinery in the United States in half a century.

Trump made the announcement via his Truth Social platform, saying that the new refinery would fuel American markets and strengthen national security, along with boosting energy production.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in West Asian region and volatility in global oil markets in the wake of the conflict involving US, Israel and Iran, with the latter using missiles and drones in retaliation to target US military bases, embassies, and civilian/energy infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The conflict has caused significant disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where approximately 20% of the world's oil transits. "America is returning to Real Energy Dominance! Today, I am proud to announce that America First Refining is opening the First new U.S. Oil Refinery in 50 Years in Brownsville, Texas."

"This is a historic 300 billion dollar deal -- the biggest in US history, A Massive Win for American Workers, Energy, and the great people of South Texas!" Trump wrote, framing the project as a cornerstone of his energy agenda, but offering no details on the plan.

The Republican President further thanked India, and its largest privately held Energy Company, Reliance, for its tremendous Investment. On February 7, the two countries announced that they had finalised the contours for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement.

"Thank you to our partners in India, and their largest privately held Energy Company, Reliance, for this tremendous Investment. It is because of our America First Agenda, streamlining Permits, and lowering Taxes that have attracted Billions of Dollars in Deals coming back to our Nation," he wrote, without specifying the company's commitment.