Limited Relief For Indian Exporters: US Eases Some Metal Tariffs, But Core Duties On Steel, Aluminium Remain
The reduced tariff category covers industrial and agri equipment, including heating and AC systems, bulldozers, forklifts, harvesters, machinery and electrical grid equipment, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: The administration of the US President Donald Trump has announced limited changes to its Section 232 metal tariff regime, offering partial relief for selected industrial and agricultural equipment imports while retaining steep duties on core steel, aluminium and copper products.
Under a new proclamation issued on June 1, tariffs on certain imported products containing steel, aluminium or copper have been reduced from 25% to 15%. The revised rate will come into effect from June 8, 2026, and remain applicable until December 31, 2027.
The reduced tariff category covers a range of industrial and agricultural equipment, including heating and air-conditioning systems, bulldozers, forklifts, harvesters, agricultural machinery and selected electrical grid equipment.
According to a statement issued by the The White House, the proclamation was signed to ''more effectively address national security threats, spur investment in American agriculture, housing and manufacturing, and facilitate US production of related products''.
The order also expands the category of industrial products eligible for the lower 15% tariff treatment.
Mobile industrial equipment such as bulldozers and forklifts imported from countries covered under trade agreements with the United States will now qualify for the reduced rate.
In another significant change, the US administration introduced a new 10% tariff category for imported products manufactured using at least 85% US-origin steel, aluminium or copper by weight. Products containing 15% or less of these metals by weight will continue to remain exempt from Section 232 duties.
However, the broader tariff structure remains largely intact. Most imported steel, aluminium and copper products will continue to face a 50% tariff, while several downstream and derivative products made using these metals will remain subject to a 25% duty.
Limited Impact on India
Trade experts believe the latest move may offer only modest gains for Indian exporters.
According to Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), exporters of engineering goods, HVAC systems, electrical equipment and agricultural machinery could benefit from the lower 15% tariff bracket. Some Indian manufacturers may also qualify for the newly introduced 10% rate if they use sufficient quantities of US-origin metals in finished products exported back to the United States.
Ajay Srivastava noted that India imported nearly $2.9 billion worth of steel, aluminium, copper and related products from the US during FY2026, creating opportunities for Indian manufacturers to utilise American-origin raw materials strategically.
Despite the changes, Ajay said the primary challenge for India remains unresolved, as Indian exports of steel, aluminium and copper products will continue to face the steep 50% Section 232 tariffs, while many downstream metal products will still attract 25% duties.
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