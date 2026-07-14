ETV Bharat / bharat

Truecaller CEO: Extending TRAI's Jurisdiction Encroaches On MeitY's Domain

New Delhi: Any move to extend TRAI's jurisdiction to compel an IT intermediary to dictate what information it presents to users, and mandate the sharing of proprietary data with a telecom-operated registry, amounts to "encroachment" on a regulatory framework that falls within the IT Ministry's ambit, Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala has said amid the company's ongoing feud with the telecom regulator.

Jhunjhunwala's comments come against the backdrop of the TRAI-Truecaller tussle over the labelling of calls from the dedicated number series. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) last Friday asserted that no app can block phone calls originating from the 1600 number series that are meant for communications by regulated entities and the government to citizens.

Truecaller has argued that spammers use phone numbers starting with 1600 and 140 to target people in violation of telecom regulator Trai's direction; it cited data that 5.25 lakh users of the caller identification app label such calls as spam daily.

"We respect the role of regulators and support measures that genuinely improve consumer safety. At the same time, extending TRAI's jurisdiction to compel an IT intermediary to dictate what information it presents to users, and to mandate the sharing of proprietary data with a telecom-operated registry, would represent an encroachment upon the regulatory framework that falls within MeitY's domain," Jhunjhunwala told PTI.

Jhunjhunwala expressed concern that if an amendment like this proceeds without the jurisdictional question being resolved, it would set a far-reaching precedent "one that could expose other IT intermediaries operating in India to regulatory claims from authorities outside MeitY's framework".

"This, in turn, has potentially serious consequences for legal certainty and investor confidence in India's technology sector," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that TRAI has also sought to be designated as an ‘authorised agency’ under the IT Act, a status that would allow it to act against call management apps, and the matter is now being examined by the IT Ministry.

Officials in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Monday that while the Ministry is not looking at the Truecaller issue per se, the "technical" issue of regulatory jurisdiction is under examination.

"Under the IT Act, there are rules as to some agencies that are authorised to take action, like the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), etc., so that is done by the appropriate government. So the question is who is the appropriate government to authorise TRAI...Department of Telecom (DoT) believes it is MeitY and MeitY says it will examine and take a call," an IT Ministry official had said.

Jhunjhunwala emphasised that there is no disagreement on the goal of eliminating spam. "We share that goal with TRAI. Our concern is that reducing consumer visibility is not the same as reducing spam," he said. Truecaller's immediate focus is "constructive engagement", he highlighted.