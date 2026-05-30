ETV Bharat / bharat

Truckers Suspend Services On Manipur Highway After Driver Killed In Ambush

Trucks lined up on the road as truckers stage a “steering-off wheels” protest, halting goods movement and demanding better security after the fatal ambush on an FCI convoy in Ukhrul district that killed driver Nitish Kumar and injured a policeman, at Keithelmanbi, in Kangpokpi on Saturday. ( ANI )

Tezpur: Hundreds of truck drivers on Saturday staged a “steering-off wheels” protest, halting goods movement and suspended transportation services along National Highway-37, a day after a driver from West Bengal was killed in an armed ambush at TM Kasom along the Imphal–Ukhrul route. Nearly 500 vehicles, including LPG bullet tankers, oil tankers and goods-laden trucks, remained stranded and parked at Keithelmanbi as drivers expressed solidarity with the deceased driver and demanded stronger security arrangements for movement along Manipur’s vulnerable highways. The protesting drivers announced that transportation services would remain suspended till adequate security is provided. The deceased Nitish Kumar (57), a resident of the Hooghly district in West Bengal, was a part of a convoy transporting essential supplies when armed militants allegedly opened fire on Friday. Truck drivers gather and discuss during the "steering-off wheels" protest at Keithelmanbi, with vehicles parked as they demand enhanced security escorts for goods carriers following the fatal ambush on an FCI convoy, in Ukhrul that killed driver Nitish Kumar and injured a policeman, in Kangpokpi on Saturday. (ANI)