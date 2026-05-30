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Truckers Suspend Services On Manipur Highway After Driver Killed In Ambush

Hundreds of truck drivers halted transport on NH-37, protesting the killing of a Bengal driver in an armed ambush, demanding stronger security on Manipur highways.

Truckers Suspend Services On Manipur Highway After Driver Killed In Ambush
Trucks lined up on the road as truckers stage a “steering-off wheels” protest, halting goods movement and demanding better security after the fatal ambush on an FCI convoy in Ukhrul district that killed driver Nitish Kumar and injured a policeman, at Keithelmanbi, in Kangpokpi on Saturday. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Tezpur: Hundreds of truck drivers on Saturday staged a “steering-off wheels” protest, halting goods movement and suspended transportation services along National Highway-37, a day after a driver from West Bengal was killed in an armed ambush at TM Kasom along the Imphal–Ukhrul route.

Nearly 500 vehicles, including LPG bullet tankers, oil tankers and goods-laden trucks, remained stranded and parked at Keithelmanbi as drivers expressed solidarity with the deceased driver and demanded stronger security arrangements for movement along Manipur’s vulnerable highways.

The protesting drivers announced that transportation services would remain suspended till adequate security is provided.

The deceased Nitish Kumar (57), a resident of the Hooghly district in West Bengal, was a part of a convoy transporting essential supplies when armed militants allegedly opened fire on Friday.

Truckers Suspend Services On Manipur Highway After Driver Killed In Ambush
Truck drivers gather and discuss during the "steering-off wheels" protest at Keithelmanbi, with vehicles parked as they demand enhanced security escorts for goods carriers following the fatal ambush on an FCI convoy, in Ukhrul that killed driver Nitish Kumar and injured a policeman, in Kangpokpi on Saturday. (ANI)

According to information shared by Manipur Police through an official WhatsApp communication, a joint team of security forces comprising personnel from Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and RAF was escorting stranded FCI trucks along with LPG and IOCL tankers from Yaingangpokpi towards Ukhrul on Friday.

During the movement, the convoy came under heavy attack near Roudei (TM Kasom) village from the Patleijang Hill area, where armed Kuki militants had allegedly taken tactical positions along the route.

In the firing, Kumar was hit by a bullet and died on the spot. A police officer attached to Litan Police Station was also injured during the exchange of fire.

Following the incident, security forces launched major search operations and area domination exercises in and around the attack site to trace those involved in the ambush.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met representatives of the All Manipur Road Transport Drivers and Motor Workers Union, led by General Secretary Maimom Anil Meetei, along with the family members of the deceased driver.

Truckers Suspend Services On Manipur Highway After Driver Killed In Ambush
Trucks lined up on the road as truckers stage a “steering-off wheels” protest, halting goods movement and demanding better security after the fatal ambush on an FCI convoy in Ukhrul district that killed driver Nitish Kumar and injured a policeman, at Keithelmanbi, in Kangpokpi on Saturday. (ANI)

The attack has once again raised serious concerns over the safety of civilian transporters and supply convoys operating in conflict-hit areas of Manipur. Truck drivers’ associations warned that unless foolproof security arrangements are put in place, movement of essential commodities through the state highways could remain severely affected. (With input from Pranab Kumar Das)

Also Read

  1. Militants Attack Convoy Of Trucks In Manipur, One Driver Killed
  2. Mukesh Singh Appointed As Manipur's New DGP; To take Charge On June 1

TAGGED:

ASSAM MANIPUR HIGHWAY
DRIVER KILLED IN ASSAM
MANIPUR TRUCKERS SUSPEND SERVICES

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