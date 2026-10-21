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Trouble Mounts For CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka As Delhi Police Hands Over Two Cases To Crime Branch

CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das speaks to the media during his march with supporters from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street Police Station ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi Police have transferred another case registered against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch for investigation, officials said on Tuesday.

As per sources, both the cases were registered on October 13, with one pertaining to alleged entry into the Connaught Place area, and the other concerning trespassing into the prohibited Jantar Mantar area.

"Two cases were registered on October 13, following the entry of CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das into Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar. The Connaught Place case was transferred to the Crime Branch yesterday, and the second case, pertaining to Jantar Mantar, has also been transferred," news agencies reported, quoting Delhi Police sources. According to Delhi Police, Ranka, Das, and other CJP members arrived at Jantar Mantar on October 13. As Jantar Mantar was already removed from the list of designated protest sites, police attempted to prevent them from entering the area. Police alleged that the group entered the restricted zone via a private property and crossed police barricades. Following this, 14 persons were taken into custody during the incident, and two cases were registered. Ranka and Das were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14. Subsequently, on October 19, the Special Executive Magistrate extended their custody by another two days, which concludes on Wednesday (October 21). Both are currently lodged in different cells in Tihar Jail.