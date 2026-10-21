Trouble Mounts For CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka As Delhi Police Hands Over Two Cases To Crime Branch
Requesting an urgent hearing, CJP on Tuesday moved the Delhi HC, stating that Das and Ranka's liberty "must not be curtailed because of political games".
Published : October 21, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police have transferred another case registered against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch for investigation, officials said on Tuesday.
As per sources, both the cases were registered on October 13, with one pertaining to alleged entry into the Connaught Place area, and the other concerning trespassing into the prohibited Jantar Mantar area.
"Two cases were registered on October 13, following the entry of CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das into Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar. The Connaught Place case was transferred to the Crime Branch yesterday, and the second case, pertaining to Jantar Mantar, has also been transferred," news agencies reported, quoting Delhi Police sources.
Delhi | Two cases were registered on 13th October, following the entry of CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das into Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar. The Connaught Place case was transferred to the Crime Branch yesterday, and the second case, pertaining to Jantar Mantar, has also been transferred: Delhi Police Sources— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026
According to Delhi Police, Ranka, Das, and other CJP members arrived at Jantar Mantar on October 13. As Jantar Mantar was already removed from the list of designated protest sites, police attempted to prevent them from entering the area. Police alleged that the group entered the restricted zone via a private property and crossed police barricades. Following this, 14 persons were taken into custody during the incident, and two cases were registered.
Ranka and Das were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14. Subsequently, on October 19, the Special Executive Magistrate extended their custody by another two days, which concludes on Wednesday (October 21). Both are currently lodged in different cells in Tihar Jail.
Meanwhile, the two CJP leaders have approached the Delhi High Court, challenging their detention and subsequent judicial custody. In a petition, they have alleged that they were not released despite submission of necessary documents for bail, and cited that the decision to extend their custody violates their right to personal liberty. The party has sought an urgent hearing and their immediate release.
CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said the party has requested immediate intervention, arguing that the liberty of Das and Ranka should not be curtailed. "We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing. Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games. Justice must not wait," Singh said in a post on X.
We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing. Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games. Justice must not wait. @Cockroachisback— Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) October 20, 2026
The petition is expected to be heard in the High Court today. If they are released by the executive magistrate, the implications for the petition in the High Court could also change. For now, the legal battle continues, and both cases linked to the events of October 13 are under investigation by the Crime Branch.
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