Trouble Brews For Himanta As Assam Tea Workers Demand Land Rights Before 2026 Polls

In those massive protests the community has openly warned the ruling BJP of a political backlash in the 2026 Assam polls if their demands are not met.



Responding to the intensifying protests, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a significant plan to allocate 290,000 bighas of land to approximately 400,000 tea garden community families. To execute this, the government is set to introduce a crucial land policy amendment bill in the upcoming November session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.



The move, seen as having major political significance in the run-up to the 2026 elections, involves amending 'the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1956'. The amendment bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Assembly on November 25th. The state Cabinet has already approved the proposal in principle.



CM Sarma elaborated on the impact of the amendment, stating, "Detailed discussions have already been held in the Cabinet regarding the process of granting land pattas ( land titles) to the people of the tea garden workers and approved. If we amend the 'Land Ceiling Act,' we will be able to distribute 290,000 bighas of land among the people of the tea garden community." He added that this amendment would enable nearly 450,000 families to receive land, marking a "huge change in the state's land policy" after 75 years and helping to achieve a significant social goal.



To finalize the process, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with District Commissioners and MLAs on November 5th to decide on the land limits for each family. Furthermore, the government will engage in discussions with representatives of tea workers’ organizations on November 2nd and 3rd.



However, the announcement has been met with cautious scepticism from community leaders. Rustam Kuju, Vice President of the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (AASAA), while acknowledging the announcement, demanded concrete action, stating, “It’s not enough to just announce that you will give land pattas. Just look once, for an example, at our people on the Assam-Nagaland border who are still living in misery. The Adivasi people evicted from Bodo Territorial areas have not yet received compensation. Those remained mere announcements. Our movement will continue intensely. We are not asking for charity or any sympathy; we are demanding what is rightfully ours. We just need a plot of land to build a house.”



Kuju urged the government to physically hand over possession of the land first, warning against letting the matter get entangled in 'red tape' even after the Assembly passes the amendment. He also confirmed that the movement for ST status for the tea workers community will continue alongside the demand for land rights, pausing only during the enforcement of the election code of conduct for the 2026 polls.



The 2.9 lakh bighas of land the government intends to distribute are currently under the control of various tea gardens—land where the labourer's 'lines' ( quarters) are situated since India's independence. This historic land policy overhaul by Chief Minister Sarma will first require the state government to bring this land under its direct control before it can be allotted to the 4 lakh families, fulfilling a crucial, long-standing demand of the state's tea garden workers.



The tea worker community in Assam is a significant demographic factor, accounting for approximately 6.9 million people, which is about 17–20% of the state's total population. This community forms the backbone of Assam's globally renowned tea industry. The state is home to a massive tea infrastructure, encompassing over 800 major tea estates and 60,000 small tea gardens.