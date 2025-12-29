ETV Bharat / bharat

Tripura Student Angel Chakma Murder: Dehradun SSP Rules Out 'Racial Angle'

Members of students' organisations and locals participate in a candlelight march at Gandhi Park protesting the assault and death of Tripura student Angel Chakma, in Dehradun, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. ( PTI )

Dehradun: A new turn has emerged in the murder case of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura pursuing an MBA in Dehradun, as police deny reports that the killing was linked to a racial slur. Meanwhile, several student groups and political leaders have been calling the crime a 'hate crime' and 'racially-charged' murder.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh, who is leading the investigation, stated that the dispute did not arise from any racial remarks. "The investigation so far has revealed that both the victim and the attackers are from Northeast India. Therefore, the question of a racial slur does not arise," Singh said.

He added that according to the interrogation of the accused, the incident stemmed from a "misunderstanding" when the victim and his brother mistook comments among the group as being directed at them.

Police have so far arrested three accused, Avinash Negi (25), resident of Sahaspur in Dehradun, Suraj Khawas (18), originally from Manipur and currently residing in Patel Nagar, Dehradun, and Sumit (25), resident of Tilwari, Dehradun. Two minors involved in the case have been sent to a juvenile facility.

One accused, Yagya Raj Awasthi (22), a resident of Kanchanpur, Nepal, remains absconding. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for his capture. Awasthi, who studies in Haridwar, is being traced by police teams deployed in Haridwar and Nepal.

The incident occurred on December 9 when Angel Chakma and his brother Michael were assaulted in Dehradun. Chakma sustained serious injuries and succumbed to them 17 days later, on December 26, while undergoing treatment at Graphic Era Hospital.