Tripura Student Angel Chakma Murder: Dehradun SSP Rules Out 'Racial Angle'
Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh, who is leading the investigation, stated that the dispute did not arise from any racial remarks.
Dehradun: A new turn has emerged in the murder case of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura pursuing an MBA in Dehradun, as police deny reports that the killing was linked to a racial slur. Meanwhile, several student groups and political leaders have been calling the crime a 'hate crime' and 'racially-charged' murder.
Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh, who is leading the investigation, stated that the dispute did not arise from any racial remarks. "The investigation so far has revealed that both the victim and the attackers are from Northeast India. Therefore, the question of a racial slur does not arise," Singh said.
He added that according to the interrogation of the accused, the incident stemmed from a "misunderstanding" when the victim and his brother mistook comments among the group as being directed at them.
Police have so far arrested three accused, Avinash Negi (25), resident of Sahaspur in Dehradun, Suraj Khawas (18), originally from Manipur and currently residing in Patel Nagar, Dehradun, and Sumit (25), resident of Tilwari, Dehradun. Two minors involved in the case have been sent to a juvenile facility.
One accused, Yagya Raj Awasthi (22), a resident of Kanchanpur, Nepal, remains absconding. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for his capture. Awasthi, who studies in Haridwar, is being traced by police teams deployed in Haridwar and Nepal.
The incident occurred on December 9 when Angel Chakma and his brother Michael were assaulted in Dehradun. Chakma sustained serious injuries and succumbed to them 17 days later, on December 26, while undergoing treatment at Graphic Era Hospital.
The Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said such incidents would not be tolerated in the state and vowed strict action against the perpetrators. On December 29, Dhami also spoke to Angel Chakma’s father over the phone, assuring him of a fair and transparent investigation.
In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office stated: "On the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, immediate financial assistance has been approved for Tarun Prasad Chakma, the father of Tripura student Angel Chakma. As the first instalment, an amount of Rs 4,12,500 has been released. This assistance has been sanctioned under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955."
Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the killing a "horrific hate crime" and criticised the BJP government over the incident.
