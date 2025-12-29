Tripura Student Murder: CCTV Footage Shows Violent Attack On Angel In Dehradun
Angel Chakma, a resident from Nandanagar in Tripura’s Unakoti district, died on December 26 at Graphic Era Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment.
Dehradun: A CCTV video has surfaced in connection with the murder of Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, who was attacked earlier this month in Dehradun’s Selakui area.
The footage shows a group of men assaulting Angel on a footpath beside a road where vehicles are passing by. A closer look at the footage suggests that Angel Chakma and his brother Michael were surrounded by a group of people near a shop in the Selakui area. The video captures a heated confrontation between them. As the argument continues, a person in a white hoodie can be seen taking an object from his pocket and running towards the group.
According to police, the incident occurred on December 9 when Angel and his brother, Michael Chakma, went to a local market in Selakui. A group of youths allegedly made derogatory remarks against them, leading to a confrontation. The verbal argument escalated into violence when six men attacked the brothers with sharp weapons. Angel sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Graphic Era Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries.
His brother, who was also injured, later filed a complaint, prompting police to register a case.
Dehradun police have arrested three accused in the case, and two other accused, who are minors, have been sent to a juvenile home. One accused, identified as Yagyaraj Awasthi of Nepal, remains absconding. Investigators believe he may have fled across the border, and a police team has been dispatched to Nepal to trace and apprehend him. The arrested accused have been identified as Avinash Negi (25), Suraj Khawas (18), and Sumit (25), all residents of Dehradun, while two minors are also among those detained.
Police officials said the evidence collected, including CCTV footage, will be crucial in the case.
Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said police are maintaining heightened vigilance in areas with large outstation students. "It is a serious matter that a student was killed in this manner. We will ensure the accused face the harshest punishment,” he said, adding that adequate measures have been taken to maintain peace and reassure the student community.
The last rites of Angel Chakma were performed on Sunday evening. Police officials remain in touch with the bereaved family, promising continued support and a transparent probe.
