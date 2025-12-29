ETV Bharat / bharat

Tripura Student Murder: CCTV Footage Shows Violent Attack On Angel In Dehradun

People take part in a candlelight march organised by the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF) against the death of Angel Chakma, in Agartala, Tripura, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. Chakma, a twenty-four-year-old resident of Nandannagar in West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to a racial slur at Dehradun on December 9 and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on December 26. ( PTI )

Dehradun: A CCTV video has surfaced in connection with the murder of Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, who was attacked earlier this month in Dehradun’s Selakui area.

The footage shows a group of men assaulting Angel on a footpath beside a road where vehicles are passing by. A closer look at the footage suggests that Angel Chakma and his brother Michael were surrounded by a group of people near a shop in the Selakui area. The video captures a heated confrontation between them. As the argument continues, a person in a white hoodie can be seen taking an object from his pocket and running towards the group.

Angel Chakma, a resident from Nandanagar in Tripura’s Unakoti district, died on December 26 at Graphic Era Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for 17 days.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 9 when Angel and his brother, Michael Chakma, went to a local market in Selakui. A group of youths allegedly made derogatory remarks against them, leading to a confrontation. The verbal argument escalated into violence when six men attacked the brothers with sharp weapons. Angel sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Graphic Era Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His brother, who was also injured, later filed a complaint, prompting police to register a case.