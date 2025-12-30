ETV Bharat / bharat

Tripura Student Killing: NESO Demands Capital Punishment For Perpetrators And Special Police Station

Members of students' organisations and locals participate in a candlelight march at Gandhi Park protesting the assault and death of Tripura student Angel Chakma, in Dehradun, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) on Tuesday demanded capital punishment to the perpetrators following the death of Tripura youth Angel Chakma, besides setting up of at least one special police station for dealing with cases related to racial discrimination and atrocities on people from the North East. The demands were made to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami through a memorandum. The student body also demanded enactment of a stringent law against racial discrimination as 'Anti-Racism Act'. NESO Chairman Samuel B Jyrwa told ETV Bharat that such an incident is really unfortunate. "On earlier occasions, also such incidents happened in different parts of the country. We hope that the Centre will take a serious note of the issue and implement stringent actions," said Jyrwa. File photo of NESO Chiarman Samuel B Jyrwa (ETV Bharat) Jyrwa said that NESO will also initiate a wider consultation with other student organisations from across the country so that the repetition of such incidents can be stopped.