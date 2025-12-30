Tripura Student Killing: NESO Demands Capital Punishment For Perpetrators And Special Police Station
The conglomeration of eight influential student organisations of the Northeast is planning for a wider consultation to stop such incidents.
New Delhi: The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) on Tuesday demanded capital punishment to the perpetrators following the death of Tripura youth Angel Chakma, besides setting up of at least one special police station for dealing with cases related to racial discrimination and atrocities on people from the North East.
The demands were made to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami through a memorandum. The student body also demanded enactment of a stringent law against racial discrimination as 'Anti-Racism Act'. NESO Chairman Samuel B Jyrwa told ETV Bharat that such an incident is really unfortunate. "On earlier occasions, also such incidents happened in different parts of the country. We hope that the Centre will take a serious note of the issue and implement stringent actions," said Jyrwa.
Jyrwa said that NESO will also initiate a wider consultation with other student organisations from across the country so that the repetition of such incidents can be stopped.
Terming the incident as most barbaric, NESO, in a memorandum submitted to Dhami, said that the organisation vehemently condemns such atrocities perpetrated against the North East people.
"It may be remembered that people from the North East have been facing these kinds of harassment in different parts of India, which in many cases have proved to be fatal for their well-being," the organisation said.
The NESO is a conglomeration of eight influential student organisations of the North East, including Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Naga Students' Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students' Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), Garo Students' Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU).
In its memorandum, NESO said that on December 9, a student from Tripura, Angel Chakma (24), was beaten and stabbed, resulting in his death on December 26 after struggling for his life for over two weeks in the hospital, and also his brother, Micheal Chakma, was also assaulted.
"Our submission is for your urgent intervention and the need for effective measures by the appropriate authorities, which could give mental, social and physical security to the students and people of the North Eastern region studying and residing in Dehradun and other parts of Uttarakhand," the memorandum said.
