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Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankhar Laid To Rest; Uttar Pradesh Minister Calls For Probe Into Death

Baghpat: The mortal remains of Anurag Dhankhar, Tripura Director General of Police (DGP), were laid to rest on Wednesday with full state honours at his Baraut in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district. Besides his family, several dignitaries and government officials participated in his funeral and paid tribute as his son performed the last rites.

His mortal remains were brought home on Tuesday, and the final procession took place from his residence on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun, former minister Dr Satyapal Singh, Minister of State KP Malik and various MLAs also visited Dhankar’s residence to pay his last respects to the DGP.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun demanded a thorough probe into Dhankar’s death and termed the matter “extremely serious”.

“Dhankar was my batchmate. We had not only worked together but also lived together. He was a strong, steadfast and warrior-like individual, which is rare to find currently,” he said.