Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankhar Laid To Rest; Uttar Pradesh Minister Calls For Probe Into Death
Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankhar was laid to rest with state honors in Uttar Pradesh. State minister demand a thorough probe into his sudden death.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Baghpat: The mortal remains of Anurag Dhankhar, Tripura Director General of Police (DGP), were laid to rest on Wednesday with full state honours at his Baraut in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district. Besides his family, several dignitaries and government officials participated in his funeral and paid tribute as his son performed the last rites.
His mortal remains were brought home on Tuesday, and the final procession took place from his residence on Wednesday.
Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun, former minister Dr Satyapal Singh, Minister of State KP Malik and various MLAs also visited Dhankar’s residence to pay his last respects to the DGP.
Speaking on the occasion, Arun demanded a thorough probe into Dhankar’s death and termed the matter “extremely serious”.
“Dhankar was my batchmate. We had not only worked together but also lived together. He was a strong, steadfast and warrior-like individual, which is rare to find currently,” he said.
“A committee had been formed following a Supreme Court order to look into the 1984 riots, and Dhankhar was leading it. Even after his tenure with the CBI had ended, the Supreme Court had specifically named him to oversee the case,” Arun said.
The minister stated that everyone wanted to know the details of the incident around his death, so an inquiry into the matter is being ordered. “I am sure that the Tripura government will treat the issue seriously and conduct an investigation,” he added.
A native of Biharpur village, Dhankar, who was posted as DGP in Tripura, was found dead at the Agartala police headquarters. The news sent shock waves across the police forces and put their family and friends in deep mourning. Dhankhar had assumed the role of Tripura’s police chief in May 2025.
Villagers initially found it hard to believe the news. When the police arrived in the village for enquiries and the death was confirmed, everyone was moved to tears. His mortal remains were brought home on Tuesday, and the final procession took place from his residence on Wednesday. Minister Asim Arun also arrived to pay his tributes.
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