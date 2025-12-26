ETV Bharat / bharat

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen Dies At 72

Agartala: Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday, officials said here. He was 72. Sen was undergoing treatment at the hospital in the southern city after he suffered a massive cerebral stroke, the officials said. The veteran leader is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the Speaker and recalled Sen's efforts to boost Tripura’s progress. "Pained by the passing of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen Ji, Speaker of the Tripura Assembly. He will be remembered for his efforts to boost Tripura’s progress and commitment to numerous social causes. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," the PM said on X.