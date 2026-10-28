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Triple Trial For Venu Srinivasan? SC Set To Hear Challenge Against Order Quashing Proceedings In Idol Theft Case

Venu Srinivasan is also a trustee of Tata Trusts ( File/ANI )

By R Srinivasan 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Venu Srinivasan, TVS Motor Company's chairman-emeritus and board member of Tata Sons, is set to face a legal challenge on a third front, with the Supreme Court listing a challenge against the quashing of criminal proceedings against the TVS patriarch in an idol theft case for hearing on Thursday, October 29.

The multi-front challenges facing Venu Srinivasan involve an intense family assets dispute, the high-profile and high-stakes corporate governance battle for the control of the Tata Group, and the legal battle regarding an alleged idol theft at a temple in Chennai, which has refused to die down despite Srinivasan winning the first round in the Madras High Court.

Meanwhile, the TVS family dispute between Srinivasan and his son Sudarshan on the one hand, and Srinivasan's wife Mallika Srinivasan (chairman and managing director of tractor maker TAFE) and their daughter Lakshmi Venu on the other, also appears headed to the courts, with both sides filing several caveats in various Chennai courts in the matter. As if this was not enough, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has opened yet another front in the ongoing tussle by challenging the resolution re-appointing Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran for a third five-year term, as well as by raising the issue of dealings between TVS Motor and members of Chandrasekaran's family, which Tata claims were not disclosed before the meeting. In a letter addressed to Tata Sons company secretary, Noel Tata has said that the board resolution passed on September 17, 2026, reappointing Chandrasekaran was void. He also called for the complete audio and video recording of the meeting, the minutes and has threatened further action if these were not provided to him. Venu Srinivasan is also a trustee of Tata Trusts and, along with another independent director of the trusts, raised governance complaints against the functioning of the trusts and the validity of Noel Tata's appointment as a perpetual trustee. That dispute is with the Maharashtra Charities Commissioner.