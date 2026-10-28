Triple Trial For Venu Srinivasan? SC Set To Hear Challenge Against Order Quashing Proceedings In Idol Theft Case
TVS family dispute headed to courts with both factions filing caveats, even as Noel Tata questions dealings between TVS Motor and N Chandrasekaran's family
By R Srinivasan
Published : October 28, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Venu Srinivasan, TVS Motor Company's chairman-emeritus and board member of Tata Sons, is set to face a legal challenge on a third front, with the Supreme Court listing a challenge against the quashing of criminal proceedings against the TVS patriarch in an idol theft case for hearing on Thursday, October 29.
The multi-front challenges facing Venu Srinivasan involve an intense family assets dispute, the high-profile and high-stakes corporate governance battle for the control of the Tata Group, and the legal battle regarding an alleged idol theft at a temple in Chennai, which has refused to die down despite Srinivasan winning the first round in the Madras High Court.
Meanwhile, the TVS family dispute between Srinivasan and his son Sudarshan on the one hand, and Srinivasan's wife Mallika Srinivasan (chairman and managing director of tractor maker TAFE) and their daughter Lakshmi Venu on the other, also appears headed to the courts, with both sides filing several caveats in various Chennai courts in the matter.
As if this was not enough, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has opened yet another front in the ongoing tussle by challenging the resolution re-appointing Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran for a third five-year term, as well as by raising the issue of dealings between TVS Motor and members of Chandrasekaran's family, which Tata claims were not disclosed before the meeting.
In a letter addressed to Tata Sons company secretary, Noel Tata has said that the board resolution passed on September 17, 2026, reappointing Chandrasekaran was void. He also called for the complete audio and video recording of the meeting, the minutes and has threatened further action if these were not provided to him.
Venu Srinivasan is also a trustee of Tata Trusts and, along with another independent director of the trusts, raised governance complaints against the functioning of the trusts and the validity of Noel Tata's appointment as a perpetual trustee. That dispute is with the Maharashtra Charities Commissioner.
While there was a broader and peaceful separation of assets and control between the various families of the larger TVS Group in 2020, the current fight is more immediately within Srinivasan's own family. Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu have publicly contested the division of personal wealth and economic interests within the family.
They have argued that no formal or transparent process has settled the assets within Venu Srinivasan's immediate family. They have stated that a family agreement only delineated operational responsibilities and not asset ownership.
Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan Venu have maintained that the 2024 Memorandum of Understanding was a family settlement. Srinivasan has also said that the transfer of beneficial ownership to Sudarshan Venu was from his personal wealth and not the undivided family asset.
Kolkata-based family business advisor and leadership coach Naveen Khajanchi says the dispute highlights the core requirements of any viable and lasting family settlement: that any agreement is based on complete and transparent disclosure, is finalised by consensus and that it allows the freedom to individual members to deploy their personal wealth while ensuring that the joint family wealth and assets are not alienated and that relationships are not broken.
Be that as it may, regardless of the outcomes, it is clear that the three-pronged legal battle is likely to damage Venu Srinivasan's towering reputation as an industrial leader.
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