Trinamool In Trouble: Expelled TMC MLA Claims Support Of 59 Legislators As Internal Rift Surfaces
Ritabrata Banerjee, who along with a fellow MLA was expelled by the TMC reached the legislative assembly claiming the support of 59 legislators.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Kolkata: Internal rift within the Trinamool Congress has surfaced after the party recently expelled two MLAs over alleged anti-party activities with one of the sacked legislators claiming to have the support of 59 MLAs.
Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday made a sudden and unexpected appearance at the Legislative Assembly. Banerjee was reportedly accompanied by several loyalist MLAs.
According to sources, a substantial 'rebel faction' has formed within the Trinamool Congress; Ritabrata claims that approximately 59 MLAs are currently aligned with this group. However, the names of these rebel MLAs have not yet been publicly disclosed. When questioned by reporters regarding whom he met at the Assembly or what his next political move would be, Ritabrata declined to reveal full details at this juncture.
Alongside Ritabrata, the role of Entally MLA Sandipan Saha has also become a subject of intense discussion within political circles.
The Assembly premises buzzed with intense speculation throughout the day, fueled by these rumors. Political observers believe that this 'rebellion' within the opposition camp could potentially give rise to new political equations in the state.
On June 1, Ritabrata Banerjee—the MLA for Uluberia East—and Sandipan Saha—the MLA for Entally—were expelled from the Trinamool Congress on charges of anti-party activities.
In a stern statement, the party announced that this disciplinary action was taken because the two leaders had repeatedly defied the directives of the top leadership and engaged in activities detrimental to the party's interests. They were stripped of all their party posts and responsibilities overnight.
However, it goes without saying that Ritabrata's latest move—coming just two days after his expulsion—has significantly heightened the discomfort of the ruling party. Political circles are already likening this situation to the 'Shinde Model' witnessed in Maharashtra.
According to political analysts, if 59 MLAs were to genuinely decide to switch parties or join a rebel faction, it could trigger significant legal complications regarding whether such actions would fall under the purview of the Anti-Defection Law.
Although neither Sandipan nor Ritabrata has publicly spoken to the media following their expulsion, Ritabrata's dramatic appearance at the Legislative Assembly today demonstrated unequivocally that they are in no mood to surrender without a fight.
Incidentally, Ritabrata Banerjee's political career has been quite eventful. He initially rose in politics as the General Secretary of the SFI—the student wing of the CPI(M). Later, he went on to become a CPI(M) Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, representing West Bengal. However, due to ideological differences with the party's top leadership, the CPI(M) eventually expelled him.
Subsequently, he joined the Trinamool Congress and assumed the responsibility of State President of the party's trade union wing, the INTTUC. In the recently concluded 2026 Assembly elections, he was elected as an MLA from the Uluberia East constituency on a Trinamool ticket. Yet, ever since the election results were declared, his estrangement from the party has been steadily widening.
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