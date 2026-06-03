ETV Bharat / bharat

Trinamool In Trouble: Expelled TMC MLA Claims Support Of 59 Legislators As Internal Rift Surfaces

Kolkata: Internal rift within the Trinamool Congress has surfaced after the party recently expelled two MLAs over alleged anti-party activities with one of the sacked legislators claiming to have the support of 59 MLAs.

Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday made a sudden and unexpected appearance at the Legislative Assembly. Banerjee was reportedly accompanied by several loyalist MLAs.

According to sources, a substantial 'rebel faction' has formed within the Trinamool Congress; Ritabrata claims that approximately 59 MLAs are currently aligned with this group. However, the names of these rebel MLAs have not yet been publicly disclosed. When questioned by reporters regarding whom he met at the Assembly or what his next political move would be, Ritabrata declined to reveal full details at this juncture.

Alongside Ritabrata, the role of Entally MLA Sandipan Saha has also become a subject of intense discussion within political circles.

The Assembly premises buzzed with intense speculation throughout the day, fueled by these rumors. Political observers believe that this 'rebellion' within the opposition camp could potentially give rise to new political equations in the state.

On June 1, Ritabrata Banerjee—the MLA for Uluberia East—and Sandipan Saha—the MLA for Entally—were expelled from the Trinamool Congress on charges of anti-party activities.