Trinamool MPs Call Rebels Hybrids, Advise Them To Contest On BJP Tickets
Kalyan Banerjee said that the moment the dissenters held a meeting at Bhupender Yadav's house, it was assumed they had crossed over to the BJP.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad on Tuesday termed those parliamentarians supporting the NDA despite being with the party as hybrids, traitors, and turncoats, advising them to contest elections on BJP tickets.
Banerjee said by opposing the party while remaining in its ranks, these MPs have effectively defected to the BJP. "Do not identify yourselves as Trinamool MPs anymore," he added.
While a meeting of the INDIA bloc was taking place at New Delhi's Constitution Club, a group of Trinamool MPs — including Sharmila Sarkar, Khalilur Rahman, Abu Taher, Prasun Banerjee, and Dev — were holding a separate meeting at the residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Motilal Nehru Marg, where Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also present. Adhikari held another meeting with these MPs in the evening.
Later, Trinamool's Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said 20 MPs had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing desire to support the NDA as a bloc while remaining within the Trinamool Congress.
Referring to the meeting, Banerjee said people are not fools and are seeing everything. "They went to Bhupender Yadav's house, joined by Suvendu Adhikari, who even pinched Dev's cheek. So, we must assume that their leader is Narendra Modi, not Mamata Banerjee. There may be verbal gymnastics, but the moment they held a meeting at Yadav's house, it had to be accepted that they had crossed over to the BJP. However, the BJP will not take any of them," he added.
He said regardless of the number of dissenting MPs, the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution provides only for a merger, not defection. "They possess the numbers required for a merger, yet they are not doing so. Why? That is the big question. Does the BJP not want to take them in? Are they afraid that these MPs won't be able to face the electorate in their constituencies again?" he asked.
Regarding Dastidar's claim about writing a letter to the Speaker, Banerjee said he didn't know how many people have signed it. But the letter has not yet entered the public domain even after 24 hours. "No one has seen it. If honesty and morality are paramount, why hasn't that letter been made public yet? The names of those who signed the letter have not been disclosed," he added.
Banerjee claimed no such letter was submitted to the Speaker on Monday. "If they get it signed with a backdate today, that is a different matter. Had there been honesty, the letter could have been made public yesterday. No one knows what is written in it. Everyone is holding press conferences and saying different things," he added.
Both Banerjee and Azad said let go those who wish to leave, but do not keep the Trinamool label attached to your names. "Those who are criticising Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, and the party so harshly should not identify themselves as Trinamool members. If you possess political morality and are truly honest, then stop calling yourselves Trinamool MPs. The common people will then judge for themselves," they said.
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