ETV Bharat / bharat

Trinamool MPs Call Rebels Hybrids, Advise Them To Contest On BJP Tickets

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad on Tuesday termed those parliamentarians supporting the NDA despite being with the party as hybrids, traitors, and turncoats, advising them to contest elections on BJP tickets.

Banerjee said by opposing the party while remaining in its ranks, these MPs have effectively defected to the BJP. "Do not identify yourselves as Trinamool MPs anymore," he added.

While a meeting of the INDIA bloc was taking place at New Delhi's Constitution Club, a group of Trinamool MPs — including Sharmila Sarkar, Khalilur Rahman, Abu Taher, Prasun Banerjee, and Dev — were holding a separate meeting at the residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Motilal Nehru Marg, where Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also present. Adhikari held another meeting with these MPs in the evening.

Later, Trinamool's Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said 20 MPs had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing desire to support the NDA as a bloc while remaining within the Trinamool Congress.

Referring to the meeting, Banerjee said people are not fools and are seeing everything. "They went to Bhupender Yadav's house, joined by Suvendu Adhikari, who even pinched Dev's cheek. So, we must assume that their leader is Narendra Modi, not Mamata Banerjee. There may be verbal gymnastics, but the moment they held a meeting at Yadav's house, it had to be accepted that they had crossed over to the BJP. However, the BJP will not take any of them," he added.