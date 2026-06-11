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Trinamool MP Shatrughan Sinha Hails PM Modi On 12 Years In Office

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 12 years in office and wished him a healthy life.

"In true sportsman spirit, wishing our friend & guide of society/nation, hon'ble PM @narendramodi best wishes on completing 12yrs in office, perhaps the longest tenure ever. Wish you a long, healthy & prosperous life ahead. Jai Hind!" he shared on X.

Amid the turmoil in Trinamool, when a section of its parliamentarians has split, Sinha had asserted that he would not abandon party supremo Mamata Banerjee in difficult times, saying she had stood by him when he was going through a challenging phase.