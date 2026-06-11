Trinamool MP Shatrughan Sinha Hails PM Modi On 12 Years In Office
Earlier, he asserted that he would not abandon party supremo Mamata Banerjee in difficult times, as she had stood by him during his challenging phase.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 12 years in office and wished him a healthy life.
"In true sportsman spirit, wishing our friend & guide of society/nation, hon'ble PM @narendramodi best wishes on completing 12yrs in office, perhaps the longest tenure ever. Wish you a long, healthy & prosperous life ahead. Jai Hind!" he shared on X.
Amid the turmoil in Trinamool, when a section of its parliamentarians has split, Sinha had asserted that he would not abandon party supremo Mamata Banerjee in difficult times, saying she had stood by him when he was going through a challenging phase.
In true sportsman spirit, wishing our friend & guide of society/nation hon'ble PM @narendramodi— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 11, 2026
best wishes on completing 12yrs in office, perhaps the longest tenure, ever. Wish you a long, healthy & prosperous life ahead. Jai Hind!@YashwantSinha@MamataOfficial… pic.twitter.com/sQcaVJl1N0
"I will not leave Mamata Banerjee in her difficult time. She stood by me when I was facing a tough time after losing the election in Patna," Sinha said.
The Asansol MP had said some people may have left Banerjee due to compulsions, fears or allurements, but he would neither desert the party nor its leader. "I am grateful to those who invited me to join the TMC rebel group, but my principled stand is that I should stand by Mamata Banerjee now. As of now, I won't change my path," he said.
He underlined that Banerjee is a street fighter and still commands a 41% vote share in West Bengal, referring to the recently held assembly election that the TMC lost.
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