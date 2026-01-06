ETV Bharat / bharat

'Over 58 Lakh Names Deleted…’: TMC Moves Supreme Court Against ECI Over SIR

People wait at a centre during hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, in Nadia, West Bengal, Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: In a strong opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has moved the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying 58,20,898 names were deleted, without any notice or personal hearing.

The move has come a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said she would approach the apex court to fight the ECI.

The plea, filed by TMC MP Deriek O'Brien, said: "The draft electoral roll was published in West Bengal on December 16, 2025, and 58,20,898 names were deleted, without any notice or personal hearing. There has been a precipitous decline from 7,66,37,529 voters after the special summary revision of 2025 to 7,08,16,616 voters on the draft Electoral Roll. This action of the ECI is contrary to its own detailed SOP for deletion of entries from the electoral roll issued in writing on 11.08.2023…".

The plea contended that final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on 14.02.2026 (after closure of notice and hearing phase on 07.02.2026) and the applicant reasonably apprehends that elections to the legislative assembly of West Bengal will be immediately declared thereafter.

"This is the final act of injustice as it will practically freeze the voters list with whatever errors and omissions are caused due to the hasty and illegal actions of the Respondent No. 1 (ECI)…This will effectively render nugatory all appeals and corrective processes for restoration of wrongly and unjustly disenfranchised voters, which as it is, will also take reasonable time", the plea contended.