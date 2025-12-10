ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Turning Respectable Word 'Sir' Into 'Gabbar Singh-Like' Fearful Figure, Bengal Will Stand By 'Madam': Satabdi Roy

TMC MP Satabdi Roy speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. PTITMC MP Satabdi Roy speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Satabdi Roy on Wednesday accused the government of turning a respectable word 'sir' into a 'Gabbar Singh-like' fearful figure and torture for the voters. Participating in the discussion in Lok Sabha on election reforms, she said no matter how hard the BJP shouted 'SIR, SIR, SIR', the people of West Bengal will stand by 'madam', a reference to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She questioned the intention for the special intensive revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories.

"These people know nothing about West Bengal. They come like daily passengers during elections, and return defeated. This time will be no different. You may have won Bihar, but you cannot win West Bengal," Roy claimed.

Samajwadi Party member Dimple Yadav demanded return to the ballot papers and accused the Election Commission of working according to the direction of the government.

She said that the poll authority started displaying bias towards the ruling party since 2022 when the government granted the Commission legal immunity. Yadav also demanded that the Chief Justice of India be included in the panel for selection of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners and remove the legal immunity granted to the Commission.

DMK leader T M Selvaganapathi accused the government of trying to control the Election Commission and other independent organisations. He claimed that the ongoing SIR exercise was illegal and unconstitutional as such an activity could only be ordered by the approval of Parliament.