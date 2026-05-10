TMC, BJP Lock Horns After 2 Police Personnel Get Injured In West Bengal Street Brawl
The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarakeswar Police Station has been blamed by the BJP for favouring TMC, and the party has sought his removal.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Kolkata: The street brawls between the TMC and the BJP continue in West Bengal, with the latest flash point being the injuries received by two police officials in the aftermath of the incident of vandalism in a residential area by a group of people in the state.
Both parties waded into the controversy and became embroiled in a physical altercation after the “ hooliganism”, and accused each other of starting the fight. The BJP has blamed a local police official for favouring the TMC even as the party has risen to power in the state. On Saturday evening, a group of individuals vandalised a residence near the BPR Gate area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Tarakeswar Police Station.
They began vandalising the house's protective grills and CCTV cameras. Workers from both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress subsequently stepped in after receiving news of the disturbance. The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarakeswar Police Station, accompanied by several police personnel, rushed to the scene. The crowd began pelting stones and bricks at them, and in the melee, OC was struck on the head while an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) also sustained injuries.
Subrata Sadhu, the OC of Tarakeswar Police Station, sustained severe injuries while attempting to quell the unrest. He has been admitted to the hospital with a serious head injury. Following the incident, both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress traded accusations, blaming each other for the fracas. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack.
The BJP has demanded the removal of the OC from his post. The BJP has alleged that the OC is acting at the behest of the Trinamool Congress. They claim that, based on false complaints lodged by the Trinamool, the police have assaulted and detained BJP workers and supporters, not sparing even female workers. Subsequently, BJP workers staged a protest in front of the Tarakeswar Police Station. They sat on the road outside the station, demonstrating against the conduct of the police.
In a counter-allegation, Ramendu Sinha Roy, former Trinamool MLA, claimed that BJP workers have been going door-to-door in the area, assaulting Trinamool supporters. He asserted that the Trinamool Congress played no role in the incident that resulted in the OC's injury, dismissing the allegations levelled by the BJP as false. An official from the Hooghly Rural Police stated that the OC was attacked after arriving at the scene in Tarakeswar to respond to reports of a disturbance. The situation was subsequently brought under control. The police have, however, initiated an investigation to identify those responsible for the attack.
BJP leader Sujoy Chatterjee has, however, said that no leader or worker of the party is involved in any form of violence or hooliganism. “Yet, the OC continues to assault our workers while acting on the instructions of the Trinamool Congress. He seems to be under the impression that the Trinamool is still in power, and is therefore acting in accordance with the directives of Ramendu Sinha Roy. We demand that this police officer be suspended," he said.
The BJP leader added, "Since the declaration of the election results, there has been no unrest in our locality. In 2021, after securing victory, the Trinamool Congress engaged in acts of hooliganism. This time, despite our victory, we have refrained from such behaviour. Yet, the police continue to act as agents of the Trinamool Congress." "We will continue our agitation unless the OC is removed from his post. We will take whatever steps are necessary after consulting everyone—ranging from the party's winning candidate, Santu Pan, to the top leaders of the BJP."
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