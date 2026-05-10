ETV Bharat / bharat

TMC, BJP Lock Horns After 2 Police Personnel Get Injured In West Bengal Street Brawl

Kolkata: The street brawls between the TMC and the BJP continue in West Bengal, with the latest flash point being the injuries received by two police officials in the aftermath of the incident of vandalism in a residential area by a group of people in the state.

Both parties waded into the controversy and became embroiled in a physical altercation after the “ hooliganism”, and accused each other of starting the fight. The BJP has blamed a local police official for favouring the TMC even as the party has risen to power in the state. On Saturday evening, a group of individuals vandalised a residence near the BPR Gate area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Tarakeswar Police Station.

They began vandalising the house's protective grills and CCTV cameras. Workers from both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress subsequently stepped in after receiving news of the disturbance. The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarakeswar Police Station, accompanied by several police personnel, rushed to the scene. The crowd began pelting stones and bricks at them, and in the melee, OC was struck on the head while an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) also sustained injuries.

Subrata Sadhu, the OC of Tarakeswar Police Station, sustained severe injuries while attempting to quell the unrest. He has been admitted to the hospital with a serious head injury. Following the incident, both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress traded accusations, blaming each other for the fracas. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The BJP has demanded the removal of the OC from his post. The BJP has alleged that the OC is acting at the behest of the Trinamool Congress. They claim that, based on false complaints lodged by the Trinamool, the police have assaulted and detained BJP workers and supporters, not sparing even female workers. Subsequently, BJP workers staged a protest in front of the Tarakeswar Police Station. They sat on the road outside the station, demonstrating against the conduct of the police.