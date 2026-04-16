ETV Bharat / bharat

Trinamool Against Weaponising Women's Reservation As Electoral Ammunition: MP

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mondal on Thursday said her party is not against the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, but it opposes weaponising women's reservation as an electoral ammunition.

She said instead of 33%, the TMC demands for 50% reservation of women. "Women's reservation is not in question. The issue is what the government is doing in its name. Three sweeping legislative instruments that have nothing to do with women's reservation and everything to do with redrawing the electoral map of India to serve the BJP arithmetic before the 2029 General Elections," she said.

Mondal said the BJP wants to make a mockery of the federal structure and women's reservation through this bill. "This is electoral engineering dressed in the language of Nari Shakti. Five southern states together gain barely 63 additional seats, while the BJP-dominated northern states gain nearly 130 seats, which is more than double. This is the hidden story of the bill," she added.

She said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken part in the debate on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill 2023. He had said that women's empowerment could be a political motive for some parties and a weapon to win elections for some. "But for my party and my leader, Narendra Modi, it's not a political motive but a matter of acceptance," he had said.