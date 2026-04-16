Trinamool Against Weaponising Women's Reservation As Electoral Ammunition: MP
Pratima Mondal said instead of 33%, her party demands 50% reservation of women, and the BJP wants to make a mockery of the federal structure.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Pratima Mondal on Thursday said her party is not against the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, but it opposes weaponising women's reservation as an electoral ammunition.
She said instead of 33%, the TMC demands for 50% reservation of women. "Women's reservation is not in question. The issue is what the government is doing in its name. Three sweeping legislative instruments that have nothing to do with women's reservation and everything to do with redrawing the electoral map of India to serve the BJP arithmetic before the 2029 General Elections," she said.
Mondal said the BJP wants to make a mockery of the federal structure and women's reservation through this bill. "This is electoral engineering dressed in the language of Nari Shakti. Five southern states together gain barely 63 additional seats, while the BJP-dominated northern states gain nearly 130 seats, which is more than double. This is the hidden story of the bill," she added.
She said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken part in the debate on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill 2023. He had said that women's empowerment could be a political motive for some parties and a weapon to win elections for some. "But for my party and my leader, Narendra Modi, it's not a political motive but a matter of acceptance," he had said.
Mondal said the fear of losing in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and some other states has compelled the BJP and PM Narendra Modi to bring this amendment hurriedly." Recently, the BJP's national president visited Bengal and instructed party members to spread awareness on women's reservation so that the saffron party can reap the richest electoral dividend of it from the state," she claimed.
She said the women's reservation bill is just a ploy to win elections for the BJP, PM Modi and Shah, and the so-called women empowerment slogan by them is hollow. "But the people of Bengal are saying Jitna Bhi Karlo SIR, Bengal Mein Phirse Mamata Didi Ka Sarakar (Do as much as SIR you want to, but Mamata Didi will return to power again)," she added.
She said of the 28 party MPs, three women belong to SC, two men from SC and one from the ST communities. "By proceeding without the caste census, this government is not serving the SC/ST women. It's denying them the accurate demographic foundation their constitutional enlightenment depends upon," she added.
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