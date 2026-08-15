ETV Bharat / bharat

Tricolour Proudly Flies On Former Naxal Stronghold Of Kurregutta Hills, JK: Shah

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Virendra Kumar Khatik and others during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi on Aug. 15, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Tricolour now proudly flies on the hill of Kurregutta, once a stronghold of Naxal terror, and in Jammu and Kashmir, where hoisting it used to invite threats. In an X post, Shah said the festival of Independence is being celebrated with great pomp on the hill.

"Where once guns roared, now patriotism echoes. The Tricolour waving over the red soil is a symbol of the strength, progress and self-confidence of a Naxal-free new Bastar," he said.

The three-day Bastar Tiranga Yatra, which covered nearly 600 kilometres through areas once considered Maoist strongholds, culminated on Friday with the hoisting of the national flag at Kurregutta hills in Bijapur district, adding a new chapter in the region's history.