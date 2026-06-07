ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Officer Killed During Anti-terror Op In Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri; LG, CS, GoC Pay Tributes

Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami died after slipping into a deep gorge during an anti-terror operation in Dorimaal-Gambhir Mughalan belt on Saturday evening. ( X@Whiteknight_IA )

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Sunday paid homage to Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami, who died while undertaking operational duties in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Goswami died after slipping into a deep gorge during an anti-terror operation in the Dorimaal-Gambhir Mughalan belt of Rajouri district on Saturday evening, officials said.

The Lieutenant Governor (LG), accompanied by Dulloo and Additional Chief Secretary (CS) Shaleen Kabra, attended a wreath-laying ceremony with full military honours at the Air Force Station Jammu. Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also paid homage by laying a wreath and saluting the fallen officer.

The Army officer was accorded tributes by senior military, police, paramilitary and civil officials before his mortal remains were dispatched to his native village, Pandey Khola, in Uttarakhand's Almora district for the last rites.