ETV Bharat / bharat

Tribunals Should Not Go Defunct Owing To Vacancies, Supreme Court Tells Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that tribunals should not become defunct owing to vacancies, while asking the Centre to consider extending the tenure of retiring presiding officers and members of such quasi-judicial bodies for a month or so till fresh appointments are made.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was urged by Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, that the process for fresh appointments has been set in motion and no such pleas for ad hoc extensions should be considered.

The AG’s response came on the submissions of a lawyer regarding the vacancies in various tribunals, including the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT), where some members are retiring soon. “Now that everything is set in motion. These IAs (interim applications) may not be entertained any longer. A month or two should not make a difference,” contended the AG.

The bench asked the AG, “Can you make a decision at your end that you will increase ad hoc arrangement for a month or so.” The bench told the AG that it needs a definite response that the posts will be filled and added that the moment it disposes of these petitions, and a fresh appointment is not made, another round will start.