Tribunals Should Not Go Defunct Owing To Vacancies, Supreme Court Tells Centre
The AG urged the court that fresh appointments process has been set in motion and no such pleas for ad hoc extensions should be considered.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that tribunals should not become defunct owing to vacancies, while asking the Centre to consider extending the tenure of retiring presiding officers and members of such quasi-judicial bodies for a month or so till fresh appointments are made.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench was urged by Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, that the process for fresh appointments has been set in motion and no such pleas for ad hoc extensions should be considered.
The AG’s response came on the submissions of a lawyer regarding the vacancies in various tribunals, including the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT), where some members are retiring soon. “Now that everything is set in motion. These IAs (interim applications) may not be entertained any longer. A month or two should not make a difference,” contended the AG.
The bench asked the AG, “Can you make a decision at your end that you will increase ad hoc arrangement for a month or so.” The bench told the AG that it needs a definite response that the posts will be filled and added that the moment it disposes of these petitions, and a fresh appointment is not made, another round will start.
It was argued that now the new Tribunal Reforms Act has come into being and it provides for the appointment process. “We don't want tribunals to become defunct. The current arrangement may continue on ad hoc basis,” the CJI said and listed the plea for hearing on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, the Centre informed the apex court that 248 members of different tribunals have been found eligible for extension under the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2026, and their services were being extended.
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