ETV Bharat / bharat

Tribunal Confirms Five-Year Ban On NSCN (K) Imposed By Centre

New Delhi: The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has confirmed the five-year ban imposed by the Centre on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), or NSCN (K), along with all its factions, wings, and other fronts, an order notified recently said.

In its order on March 19, notified recently, Presiding Officer Justice Nelson Sailo ruled that the activities of NSCN (K) are "detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India" and are aimed at achieving its objective to "secede from India."

The nature of activities carried out by the outfit, its cadres and factions left "no room for doubt that the NSCN (K) is waging war" against the Government of India, it said. The Centre has banned the outfit with effect from September 28, 2025, for a period of five years.