Tribes Arts Fest Designed To Create Long-Term Socioeconomic Impact On Tribal Communities: Jual Oram
Published : February 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday said the forthcoming national events like Tribes Art Fest (Painting Exhibition), Living Roots Festival — Soundscapes of Tribal India, and Bharat Tribes Fest 2026, showcasing India's rich tribal heritage, art, and cultural vibrancy, are designed to create long-term socioeconomic impact by positioning tribal communities at the centre of cultural preservation, enterprise development, and national growth.
Addressing a press conference at the National Media Centre, Oram detailed the scope and strategic vision of these initiatives. He said the forthcoming events will showcase pure tribal products and are a reflection of tribal knowledge, wisdom and heritage.
The minister emphasised that these initiatives reflect a holistic approach integrating culture, commerce and corporate partnership. "By bringing together art, music, enterprise development and strategic collaboration within one coordinated framework, the ministry seeks to ensure that tribal communities are empowered participants in India's cultural and economic transformation," he added.
He also called upon the media to help in mainstreaming tribal events and initiatives for a greater awareness among the public.
Oram further said collectively, these programmes reaffirm the Centre's commitment to safeguarding tribal identity, strengthening livelihoods, expanding market access and positioning tribal heritage at the centre of India's inclusive growth narrative. He also formally unveiled the logo of Tribes Art Fest, Living Roots Festival — Soundscapes of Tribal India, and Bharat Tribes Fest 2026, in the presence of Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey and other senior officials.
Tribes Art Fest (TAF) 2026
It is scheduled to be held from March 2 to13 at Travancore Palace, bringing together over 70 eminent tribal artists and showcasing nearly 1,000 artworks spanning 30 distinct tribal art forms from across the country. Conceived as a national platform for India's tribal visual traditions, TAF will feature curated walkthroughs, live painting demonstrations, illustrated talks, mentorship workshops, participatory sessions and panel discussions bringing together artists, curators, designers and collectors, as per the Tribal Affairs Ministry.
Special highlights include collaborations with contemporary practitioners, women-led live painting demonstrations and structured dialogues on pathways from heritage to market. By connecting tribal artists to national and global platforms through exhibition, market facilitation and capacity building, TAF seeks to enhance visibility, dignity and sustainable livelihood opportunities while positioning tribal art as a vital component of India's creative economy, it said.
Living Roots Festival – The Soundscapes of Tribal India
According to the ministry, the Living Roots Festival, which will be held from March 13 to 15 at Bikaner House and India Gate, will celebrate India's living tribal music traditions through a three-day cultural intervention designed to reposition tribal music as a contemporary, respected and economically viable cultural force while remaining rooted in community ownership. Through performance, dialogue and mentorship, the festival aims to ensure sustained recognition and opportunity for tribal musicians, it said.
Bharat Tribes Fest (BTF) 2026
This event, scheduled to be held from March 18 to 30 at Sunder Nursery in Delhi, will serve as a comprehensive national marketplace and cultural platform, with participation of more than 1,000 tribal artisans, Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs), tribal chefs and cultural troupes, showcasing art, craft and cuisine across more than 200 curated stalls, the ministry said.
Major highlights of the event include the Signature Pavilion featuring high-end tribal products and the launch of the Ministry’s "RISA" brand aimed at positioning tribal fashion and crafts in premium and global markets. An International Pavilion will host indigenous artisans from countries such as Australia, Fiji and Vietnam, fostering global tribal synergy.
The Tribal Food Court, representing 21 states, live demonstrations, and evening cultural performances from multiple states will create immersive experiential zones that strengthen cultural exchange and national integration. The fest is designed to enable direct market access and improve income realisation for tribal producers, it said.