Tribes Arts Fest Designed To Create Long-Term Socioeconomic Impact On Tribal Communities: Jual Oram

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday said the forthcoming national events like Tribes Art Fest (Painting Exhibition), Living Roots Festival — Soundscapes of Tribal India, and Bharat Tribes Fest 2026, showcasing India's rich tribal heritage, art, and cultural vibrancy, are designed to create long-term socioeconomic impact by positioning tribal communities at the centre of cultural preservation, enterprise development, and national growth.

Addressing a press conference at the National Media Centre, Oram detailed the scope and strategic vision of these initiatives. He said the forthcoming events will showcase pure tribal products and are a reflection of tribal knowledge, wisdom and heritage.

The minister emphasised that these initiatives reflect a holistic approach integrating culture, commerce and corporate partnership. "By bringing together art, music, enterprise development and strategic collaboration within one coordinated framework, the ministry seeks to ensure that tribal communities are empowered participants in India's cultural and economic transformation," he added.

He also called upon the media to help in mainstreaming tribal events and initiatives for a greater awareness among the public.

Oram further said collectively, these programmes reaffirm the Centre's commitment to safeguarding tribal identity, strengthening livelihoods, expanding market access and positioning tribal heritage at the centre of India's inclusive growth narrative. He also formally unveiled the logo of Tribes Art Fest, Living Roots Festival — Soundscapes of Tribal India, and Bharat Tribes Fest 2026, in the presence of Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey and other senior officials.

Tribes Art Fest (TAF) 2026

It is scheduled to be held from March 2 to13 at Travancore Palace, bringing together over 70 eminent tribal artists and showcasing nearly 1,000 artworks spanning 30 distinct tribal art forms from across the country. Conceived as a national platform for India's tribal visual traditions, TAF will feature curated walkthroughs, live painting demonstrations, illustrated talks, mentorship workshops, participatory sessions and panel discussions bringing together artists, curators, designers and collectors, as per the Tribal Affairs Ministry.