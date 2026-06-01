ETV Bharat / bharat

Tribals Of Singrauli Village Compelled To Drink Water From Same Ditches Where Animals Quench Thirst

Singrauli: Singrauli district may be known as the ‘energy capital’ of Madhya Pradesh, but under the shadow of its light, sits Khairahi village in the district, which faces a water crisis that symbolises the plight of common people during harsh Indian summers in several parts of the country.

The situation is such that hundreds of village residents are compelled to drink water from streams where farm animals also quench their thirst. Because these ditches are the village's only water source during the scorching summer months. And even to get this water, people have to cover long distances on foot.

Khairahi is a tribal village where residents face many struggles in their day-to-day lives. Nothing bigger than the unavailability of drinking water, though. Potable water is so scarce here that people have to go around looking for water in these ditches. This water is their only means of survival in the intense heat that prevails during the summer months.

One of the village residents, Lalan Singh, said, “Ever since I was old enough to understand things, I have been drinking water from these ditches dug close to a natural drain (nullah). There are no other means available. There are over 100 families living along the ditches who quench their thirst with this water. The most painful picture emerges when humans and animals are forced to drink from these same pits. In this summer, children, elderly and pregnant women of the village face the most difficulty in accessing drinking water."