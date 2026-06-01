Tribals Of Singrauli Village Compelled To Drink Water From Same Ditches Where Animals Quench Thirst
Khairahi residents claim to have brought the problem of water scarcity to the notice of the authorities but to no avail.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Singrauli: Singrauli district may be known as the ‘energy capital’ of Madhya Pradesh, but under the shadow of its light, sits Khairahi village in the district, which faces a water crisis that symbolises the plight of common people during harsh Indian summers in several parts of the country.
The situation is such that hundreds of village residents are compelled to drink water from streams where farm animals also quench their thirst. Because these ditches are the village's only water source during the scorching summer months. And even to get this water, people have to cover long distances on foot.
Khairahi is a tribal village where residents face many struggles in their day-to-day lives. Nothing bigger than the unavailability of drinking water, though. Potable water is so scarce here that people have to go around looking for water in these ditches. This water is their only means of survival in the intense heat that prevails during the summer months.
One of the village residents, Lalan Singh, said, “Ever since I was old enough to understand things, I have been drinking water from these ditches dug close to a natural drain (nullah). There are no other means available. There are over 100 families living along the ditches who quench their thirst with this water. The most painful picture emerges when humans and animals are forced to drink from these same pits. In this summer, children, elderly and pregnant women of the village face the most difficulty in accessing drinking water."
Sarpanch Mushtaq Ahmed pointed out that the matter has been brought to the notice of the authorities on many occasions but no solution has been found to the problem. “This tribal settlement along these ditches dug close to a natural drain faces a severe water shortage. The local MLA has been requested numerous times to allocate a budget to address the water problem but the funds have not yet been received. A survey has also been conducted but the problem remains unresolved," he said.
Contradicting these claims, Devsar MLA Rajendra Meshram told ETV Bharat, "Such water problems are almost nonexistent in the area. Even if there is such a problem in this scorching heat, the people will be immediately provided relief. Adequate drinking water will be provided to them in whichever way possible.”
He claimed that work is progressing rapidly under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tap water to every household. He added that there is no water shortage in the entire district. “If anyone is deprived of this, or faces a problem, I will personally step in and make these arrangements," Meshram said.
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