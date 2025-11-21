ETV Bharat / bharat

Tribals Are Suffering Under BJP Rule: All India Adivasi Congress Chairman Dr Vikrant Bhuria

Dr Vikrant Bhuria, Chairman of All India Adivasi Congress (file photo) ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday raised several issues pertaining to India's tribals, including the representation of members of the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in government jobs, and asserted that the tribals across the country are suffering under the ruling BJP. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Dr Vikrant Bhuria, Chairman of All India Adivasi Congress, said, "We are seeing a huge crisis across the country. This is 'the great Indian Tribal crisis', which the BJP government has created. Tribals have been suffering under BJP rule." Tribals Are Suffering Under BJP Rule: All India Adivasi Congress Chairman Dr Vikrant Bhuria (ANI) "Under BJP rule, tribal people are not getting justice and are struggling even to preserve their identity. Today, I will raise different issues, which will prove that tribals are not getting justice. We have to fight a huge battle for our recognition. There is a identity crisis," he said. Claiming that the land belonging to tribals is being snatched by the ruling dispensation, Dr Bhuria said, "Our land is also being taken away from us. Such an attack on tribals in India has never happened before, the way we are seeing it happen under the BJP government." Referring to the results of the 2022 civil judge examination in the BJP-ruled state of Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader claimed that despite reservations, no tribal candidate was selected.