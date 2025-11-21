Tribals Are Suffering Under BJP Rule: All India Adivasi Congress Chairman Dr Vikrant Bhuria
The 2022 civil judge examination in Madhya Pradesh had 121 of 191 seats reserved, but not a single ST candidate got selected, he alleges.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday raised several issues pertaining to India's tribals, including the representation of members of the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in government jobs, and asserted that the tribals across the country are suffering under the ruling BJP.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Dr Vikrant Bhuria, Chairman of All India Adivasi Congress, said, "We are seeing a huge crisis across the country. This is 'the great Indian Tribal crisis', which the BJP government has created. Tribals have been suffering under BJP rule."
"Under BJP rule, tribal people are not getting justice and are struggling even to preserve their identity. Today, I will raise different issues, which will prove that tribals are not getting justice. We have to fight a huge battle for our recognition. There is a identity crisis," he said.
Claiming that the land belonging to tribals is being snatched by the ruling dispensation, Dr Bhuria said, "Our land is also being taken away from us. Such an attack on tribals in India has never happened before, the way we are seeing it happen under the BJP government."
Referring to the results of the 2022 civil judge examination in the BJP-ruled state of Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader claimed that despite reservations, no tribal candidate was selected.
"In Madhya Pradesh, there are nearly a crore tribals. But the 2022 civil judge examination shows that the system under the BJP government couldn't find even a single capable tribal candidate. All together, there were 191 posts. Of these, 121 were reserved for STs, but not even one was selected," he said.
Bhuria further said, "The most shocking thing is that not a single tribal has been selected since 2021 till date. As per rules, when seats remain vacant for more than four years, they are gradually allotted to the open category. Is this a big conspiracy to end reservation? This result shows that tribals are now being systematically excluded."
"This is systemic discrimination and exclusion of tribals. This is not a fight for 121 posts in MP, but for the 2 crore STs of MP. We will fight this with all our might," he said.
Dr Bhuria, who is also the Congress MLA from Jhabua, said, "Our demand is that the results of the 2022 civil judge exam be withdrawn, and a high-level probe initiated into it."
Referring to MP's Singrauli, the Congress leader accused the ruling BJP of benefiting big corporate houses by snatching the rights of tribal people. "Singrauli in MP has been turned into a cantonment. Trees are being continuously felled there for the benefit of big corporate houses. The government is favouring a particular big corporate entity, and the police have been turned into its agents. Notices are being sent to thousands of tribals. This is an open violation of the Forest Rights Act," he said.
Referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in nine states and three Union Territories (UTs), Dr Bhuria said, "The hasty implementation of SIR has caused the most harm to tribals, because most tribals are migrant workers. The SIR was deliberately carried out at a time when they were not at home. This is a conspiracy to systematically exclude tribals from the voting process."
Notably, the states and UTs where the SIR is currently being carried out are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Lakshadweep, as well as election-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
Also Read:
- Uttarakhand SC/ST Scholarship Scam: ED Issues Notice To DIT University
- Gothikoyas In Telangana: Denied ST Status, These Tribesmen Face Exclusion And Vulnerability
- As Madhya Pradesh Tops India In Stubble Burning, Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Village Says ‘No More’
- Petition Filed In Madhya Pradesh HC Seeking Stay On SIR, Court Seeks Response