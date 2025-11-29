ETV Bharat / bharat

Tribal Women Lead The Way In Organic Farming, Switch From Chemicals To Cow Dung In Chhattisgarh

Korba: Basanti Rathiya, a tribal woman farmer from Kartala region of Korba district, has transformed her traditional agricultural practices into sustainable organic farming. Significantly, farmers from approximately 20 villages surrounding the Kartala region, including women farmers, are practicing natural farming. Most tribal women farmers have completely abandoned chemical fertilizers.

Farmers in the forest region of Kartala say they have given up chemical-based farming. They are using only natural fertilizers in their fields. Farmers have also received formal training in making natural fertilizers. After receiving this training, farmers now prepare natural fertilizers at home. Women in the tribal region, in particular, are preparing this fertilizer at home.

Green farming in Korba villages (ETV Bharat)

Kartala women are preparing natural fertilizers based on cow urine and jaggery. Basanti Rathiya explains that a certain amount of water and cow urine is mixed in a container. Gram flour and jaggery are then added in certain quantities. This mixture is stored for at least a week. After a week, this natural fertilizer is ready for use.

After preparing the fertilizer, tribal women deliver it to the fields. Some farmers are also purchasing it. Farmers say that the natural fertilizer has not only improved yields but also increased the fertility of the fields.