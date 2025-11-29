Tribal Women Lead The Way In Organic Farming, Switch From Chemicals To Cow Dung In Chhattisgarh
“About 150 farmers in 20 villages are making natural fertilizers and using them in their fields,” says farmer Basanti Rathiya
Published : November 29, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST
Korba: Basanti Rathiya, a tribal woman farmer from Kartala region of Korba district, has transformed her traditional agricultural practices into sustainable organic farming. Significantly, farmers from approximately 20 villages surrounding the Kartala region, including women farmers, are practicing natural farming. Most tribal women farmers have completely abandoned chemical fertilizers.
Farmers in the forest region of Kartala say they have given up chemical-based farming. They are using only natural fertilizers in their fields. Farmers have also received formal training in making natural fertilizers. After receiving this training, farmers now prepare natural fertilizers at home. Women in the tribal region, in particular, are preparing this fertilizer at home.
Kartala women are preparing natural fertilizers based on cow urine and jaggery. Basanti Rathiya explains that a certain amount of water and cow urine is mixed in a container. Gram flour and jaggery are then added in certain quantities. This mixture is stored for at least a week. After a week, this natural fertilizer is ready for use.
After preparing the fertilizer, tribal women deliver it to the fields. Some farmers are also purchasing it. Farmers say that the natural fertilizer has not only improved yields but also increased the fertility of the fields.
Basanti Rathiya says, "We earlier used chemical fertilizers like urea and DAP. We learned about natural fertilizers and received training, and now approximately 150 farmers from over 20 surrounding villages are using natural fertilizers." Our group consists of approximately 45 women who make natural fertilizers and use them in their fields. It has no adverse health effects and improves soil fertility.
“We grow peanuts, black gram, and sorghum. All the women make the fertilizer at home. It's also cost-effective. Natural farming benefits the land," says Basanti Rathiya.
Farmer Shyamlal Rathiya says, “I practice natural farming. Chemical fertilizers are expensive, damage land and crops. So we use natural fertilizers. I have planted amaranth, barbatti, tomatoes, and paddy. Only cow dung manure should be applied to paddy,” says Shyamlal Rathiya.
“The natural fertilizer is resulting in better results for farmers. Yields are also good. The quality of the plant leaves is also good. The fruits are also of better quality,” she adds.
Sushil Agarwal, Assistant Professor of Botany at Government EVPG College, Korba, explains, “Continuous use of chemical fertilizers poses a threat to life. The soil completely dies. Organisms like earthworms are completely destroyed. The soil contains hundreds of beneficial microorganisms, such as fungi. These also die completely. “
Sushil Agarwal said, “Chemical fertilizers artificially boost crop growth, but they completely destroy the soil. When natural farming is promoted, livestock will also be protected. Farmers can keep their animals tied up indoors and use the dung they produce for natural farming.”
