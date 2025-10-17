ETV Bharat / bharat

Tribal Traditions Remind Us That Development Must Be In Harmony With Nature: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu and Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram at the national conclave on the ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’ in New Delhi on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Stating that tribal communities are an important part of India’s socio-cultural diversity, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that tribal traditions remind us that development must be in harmony with nature.

“The government has taken several concrete steps to ensure the overall development of tribal communities. These efforts aim not only to provide financial assistance but also to provide opportunities for education, health, employment, technical skills, and equal participation in governance,” said Murmu while addressing the national conclave on the ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’ in New Delhi.

“This conclave reflects our national resolve to make governance truly participatory, inclusive, and based on people’s participation. The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan was launched with the transformative vision of making every tribal village self-reliant and a proud village. This campaign aims to ensure that tribal communities participate in the nation’s development journey and that the benefits of development reach all tribal areas and people. The Tribal Action Framework will play a vital role in the development of our tribal people and the country,” Murmu said.

The President also presented awards to the best-performing states, districts, blocks, and integrated tribal development agencies on the occasion.