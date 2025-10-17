Tribal Traditions Remind Us That Development Must Be In Harmony With Nature: President Murmu
President Murmu said government's initiatives are not limited to financial assistance but also directed towards education, health, employment and upgrading technical skills of citizens.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 10:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Stating that tribal communities are an important part of India’s socio-cultural diversity, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that tribal traditions remind us that development must be in harmony with nature.
“The government has taken several concrete steps to ensure the overall development of tribal communities. These efforts aim not only to provide financial assistance but also to provide opportunities for education, health, employment, technical skills, and equal participation in governance,” said Murmu while addressing the national conclave on the ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’ in New Delhi.
“This conclave reflects our national resolve to make governance truly participatory, inclusive, and based on people’s participation. The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan was launched with the transformative vision of making every tribal village self-reliant and a proud village. This campaign aims to ensure that tribal communities participate in the nation’s development journey and that the benefits of development reach all tribal areas and people. The Tribal Action Framework will play a vital role in the development of our tribal people and the country,” Murmu said.
The President also presented awards to the best-performing states, districts, blocks, and integrated tribal development agencies on the occasion.
The President said that the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan strengthens the spirit of public participation by empowering Gram Sabhas and community-led institutions. She stated that through meaningful participation of tribal society, national policy can be influenced, and schemes can be made more effective.
Murmu stated that the government has rapidly expanded infrastructure in tribal areas, and residential schools and scholarship programs have been established to integrate tribal youth into the mainstream.
The President underlined that skill development and self-employment schemes have given new impetus to traditional crafts, handicrafts, and entrepreneurship. She was happy to note that these efforts have not only increased livelihood opportunities but also strengthened self-confidence and self-reliance in tribal people.
President Murmu added, "In our journey towards a developed India, we must remember that real progress of the nation and society lies in the development of all sections of society. We should build an inclusive society where all citizens participate meaningfully and are capable of shaping their own destiny."
