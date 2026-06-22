ETV Bharat / bharat

Tribal Music Of Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur: From One Season To Another, From One Instrument To Another

The tribal community's new year begins on Akshaya Tritiya, marking the start of playing the 'Ghanghri'. ( ETV Bharat Gujarat )

Chhota Udepur: For Adivasis, music is not merely a source of entertainment; it is a reflection of an unbreakable bond with culture, tradition, and nature. Just as tribal festivals are linked to the seasonal cycles of nature, their traditional musical instruments also change according to the season.

In the tribal community of Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district, a centuries-old tradition remains alive today: expressing gratitude towards folk life, festivals, and nature by playing specific musical instruments at different times of the year. A distinctive feature of tribal culture is that their musical instruments are not bought ready-made from the market; instead, they craft them themselves using simple, readily available natural materials.

Here’s the lowdown on their musical instruments on World Music Day, which was celebrated on June 21.

Ghanghri: From Akshaya Tritiya (Akhatij) to the arrival of the monsoon.

The tribal community's new year begins on Akshaya Tritiya, marking the start of playing the 'Ghanghri'. Accompanied by the melodious tunes of the Ghanghri, both the young and the elderly sing traditional songs and play "Rora". Resonating until the arrival of the rains, this instrument symbolises a dialogue with nature.

Pihvi and Pihvo: From the monsoon to Divasa (a tribal festival).