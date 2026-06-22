Tribal Music Of Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur: From One Season To Another, From One Instrument To Another
On World Music Day, Rajesh Rathwa looks at how tribals express gratitude towards folk life, festivals, nature, by playing specific musical instruments in different seasons.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Chhota Udepur: For Adivasis, music is not merely a source of entertainment; it is a reflection of an unbreakable bond with culture, tradition, and nature. Just as tribal festivals are linked to the seasonal cycles of nature, their traditional musical instruments also change according to the season.
In the tribal community of Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur district, a centuries-old tradition remains alive today: expressing gratitude towards folk life, festivals, and nature by playing specific musical instruments at different times of the year. A distinctive feature of tribal culture is that their musical instruments are not bought ready-made from the market; instead, they craft them themselves using simple, readily available natural materials.
Here’s the lowdown on their musical instruments on World Music Day, which was celebrated on June 21.
Ghanghri: From Akshaya Tritiya (Akhatij) to the arrival of the monsoon.
The tribal community's new year begins on Akshaya Tritiya, marking the start of playing the 'Ghanghri'. Accompanied by the melodious tunes of the Ghanghri, both the young and the elderly sing traditional songs and play "Rora". Resonating until the arrival of the rains, this instrument symbolises a dialogue with nature.
Pihvi and Pihvo: From the monsoon to Divasa (a tribal festival).
Pihvi: When the monsoon begins, the earth turns lush green and crops sprout in the fields, the 'Pihvi' is played to express gratitude to nature.
Pihvo: When the crops begin to sway in the fields, men play the larger 'Pihvo' during the 'Divasa' festival while women dance in rhythm with its melodies.
Flute (Bansuri): From Dussehra to the next Akshaya Tritiya.
From the day of Dussehra, the playing of the Pihvo and Pihvi ceases, and the melodies of the flute begin to resonate. From Dussehra until the following Akshaya Tritiya, the flute is played to the rhythmic beat of the dhol (drum). The flute holds a special place in fairs and community celebrations.
Due to modern lifestyles, this magnificent tradition is now on the verge of extinction. Tansingbhai Rathwa, from Vantada village in Kawant Taluka, continues to preserve this heritage by crafting the traditional Ghanghri flute from bamboo strips. There was a time when selling Ghanghri flutes provided a livelihood. Although demand has since declined, he strives to uphold this tradition with unwavering dedication.
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