ETV Bharat / bharat

Tribal Family Faces Eviction By Fellow Villagers Over Alleged Religious Conversion In Chhattisgarh

According to villagers, Mohan Dugga and some members of his family are followers of Sant Rampal Maharaj and adhere to the religious principles he advocates. Regarding the elderly members of the family, villagers claim that they have begun practicing Christianity leading to communal tensions within the village.

The dispute escalated when villagers recently demanded that seven members of the family leave the village and attempted to move their daily-use items beyond the village boundaries. Upon learning of the situation, district administration officials and a large police force arrived at the scene; they stopped the villagers from proceeding with their actions and initiated efforts to mediate between the two parties.

Tensions run high at Khadka village, located near the district headquarters. It is understood that a rift had been brewing for some time in the village between villagers who observe tribal traditions and a family that had converted to another faith. The villagers alleged that the family in question does not follow the village's traditional tribal 'Pen' (deity) system, social norms, or cultural traditions, thereby affecting the village's social structure and traditional order.

Narayanpur: A family in a tribal village in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur is facing a boycott by fellow villagers over alleged conversion by its members and shunning the tribal customs.

Villagers alleged that the village's unity and cultural identity were being compromised due to external religious influences and conversions. The villagers stated that the family in question had previously been counseled and urged to return to tribal traditions, but they did not agree to do so.

"We are driving out those who have undergone illegal conversion. We had advised them not to change their religion. We had even provided them with land and other amenities in the village. Despite our attempts to stop them, they went ahead with the conversion. That is why we are driving them out. For now, we have only removed their belongings; we haven't demolished their homes or anything like that," Rajman Kumeti, a villager said.

Tribal Family Faces Eviction By Fellow Villagers Over Alleged Religious Conversion In Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Sudu Dugga, another villager, said that the entire dispute stems from “illegal conversion”.

“They do not acknowledge our deities; that is the root of the conflict. We are currently evicting the members of one household. A total of 15 households in the village have converted. Those who converted belong to the tribal community. We oppose this conversion, which is why we are expelling them from the village," he said.

Meanwhile, Mohan Dugga, a member of the converted family, said that he wishes to live peacefully in the village and supports maintaining social harmony. However, he clarified that he would not participate in religious or social events involving animal sacrifice or rituals that entail the killing of living beings. Despite this statement by Mohan Dugga, a section of the villagers refused to accept him back into the village.

"We have sought refuge with Santram Maharaj, and the villagers are opposing that. They say, 'If you join us in the village, you will get everything.' Where are we supposed to go now? We want to live in the village." "My father follows Christianity,” Dugga said.

Paramilitary security forces on standby amid tensions over alleged religious conversion in Khadka Village, Narayanpur (ETV Bharat)

Given the gravity of the situation, the district and police administrations are continuously engaging with both parties to find a resolution. A police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, and the administration is actively monitoring the situation to maintain peace and law and order.