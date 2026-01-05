Tribal Affairs Ministry To Setup 65 Centres Of Excellence For EMRS Students Across India
Published : January 5, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs would set up 65 Centres of Excellence across the country in the next two to three years for honing the skills of tribal students studying in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), a top official said here on Monday.
Notably, the EMRS focuses not only on academic education but also on the holistic development of its students. Each school accommodates 480 students, serving those from Class VI to XII.
The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is executing various initiatives in partnership with other governmental organizations to ensure that tribal students have access to digital and skill-oriented education within these institutions.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of an event, Ranjana Chopra, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, said, "We have proposed that we would set up 50 Centres for Excellence for academics and 15 Centres of Excellence for Sports for EMRS students across different states and Union Territories. We are trying to set this up over the next two to three years. We will start the work from April."
"As far as the Centre of Excellence for sports is concerned, we would include the popular sports of that area. Let it be basketball or archery or hockey, or shooting, or whichever is the popular sport of a particular area, we will provide the infrastructure needed for it," she said.
She further said, "We are in active discussions with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), who will not only provide us technical consultancy for setting up these centres of excellence for sports, but will also do the handholding necessary for the next five years."
"Similarly, for the Centre for Excellence for academics, we are hoping to tap the institutions which are providing extra tuition and coaching to the students so that our students who are studying in these schools are prepared enough to effectively appear in the competitive exams," Chopra said.
Referring to EMRS, she said these are aspirational and aim at providing very high-quality education to the children belonging to tribal communities, who otherwise would not have been able to access modern education.
"Since the staring of the EMRS in 2018-19, what we are noticing is that a lot of our children passing out of these schools are competing for higher education, whether it is engineering or medical, they are getting admission. EMRS is ensuring that these children also reap the benefits of developed India," Chopra said.
In response to a question on the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation(ONGC) for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)-supported infrastructure development and capacity building of EMRS, she said, "I am hopeful that we will see a positive impact of this partnership."
The MoU signed by the NSTFDC is focused on strengthening educational infrastructure and improving learning outcomes for tribal students across the country.
Earlier at the programme, Manish Patel, Director, HR, ONGC, said, "ONGC has supported a number of CSR initiatives empowering lakhs of tribal youths. In the financial year 2024 to 2025, ONGC has supported over Rs 50 crore for over 100 projects, transforming the lives of over 28 lakh people."
"This particular project, for which an MoU has been signed today, is for modernising education in around 150 EMRS in 11 states and UTs. This project will give a boost to education for tribal students. ONGC will give Rs 28 crore," he said.
It may be mentioned that the Ministry had earlier established three Centres of Excellence, one in Bhopal, one in Maharashtra, and one in Andhra Pradesh, for IIT-JEE and NEET preparation of EMRS students.