Tribal Affairs Ministry To Setup 65 Centres Of Excellence For EMRS Students Across India

Notably, the Eklavya Model Residential Schoolsfocuses not only on academic education but also on the holistic development of its students. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs would set up 65 Centres of Excellence across the country in the next two to three years for honing the skills of tribal students studying in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), a top official said here on Monday.

Notably, the EMRS focuses not only on academic education but also on the holistic development of its students. Each school accommodates 480 students, serving those from Class VI to XII.

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is executing various initiatives in partnership with other governmental organizations to ensure that tribal students have access to digital and skill-oriented education within these institutions.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of an event, Ranjana Chopra, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, said, "We have proposed that we would set up 50 Centres for Excellence for academics and 15 Centres of Excellence for Sports for EMRS students across different states and Union Territories. We are trying to set this up over the next two to three years. We will start the work from April."

"As far as the Centre of Excellence for sports is concerned, we would include the popular sports of that area. Let it be basketball or archery or hockey, or shooting, or whichever is the popular sport of a particular area, we will provide the infrastructure needed for it," she said.

She further said, "We are in active discussions with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), who will not only provide us technical consultancy for setting up these centres of excellence for sports, but will also do the handholding necessary for the next five years."