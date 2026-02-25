ETV Bharat / bharat

Trial Run Of India’s First Hydrogen Locomotive Begins At Jind

Jind: The trial run of India’s first hydrogen locomotive was successfully initiated at Jind in Haryana on Wednesday. This ambitious project is considered a major step towards environmentally friendly transportation for Indian Railways.

The engine rolled out of Jind yard at around 7 am and was initially propelled to the Hansi Road bridge with the help of a diesel engine. It then departed for Sonipat at 8:25 am. Railway officials disclosed that several important technical aspects are being closely monitored during the trial. Engine speed, brake system, fuel consumption, safety standards, track conditions and signaling systems are being continuously monitored. For safety reasons, only a limited amount of hydrogen gas was filled so that the diesel engine could be quickly reconnected if needed.

Officials claimed that the technical team of the Indian Railways has been engaged in the testing process with utmost vigilance since morning. The engine's initial journey is scheduled from Jind to Pindara and then to Bhambheva station. During this phase, the diesel engine will be detached, and the engine will be tested to run entirely on hydrogen gas. If this trial is successful, it could soon be included in regular passenger service on the Jind-Sonipat route. Currently, three trains run on this route.

This state-of-the-art engine has been developed at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. It is considered one of the longest and most powerful hydrogen engines in the world. The locomotive is powered by a 1200-horsepower engine. Its maximum design speed is 150 km per hour. However, its normal operation will range from 110 km to 140 km per hour.

Once the hydrogen train begins regular services, the approximately 90 km journey from Jind to Sonipat, which currently takes about two hours, will be reduced to less than an hour. The train will run in absolute silence, providing a more comfortable experience for the passengers.

The train will have eight to ten coaches and will have the same passenger capacity as the diesel run trains.