Trial Run Of India’s First Hydrogen Locomotive Begins At Jind
This project will prove to be a milestone towards green hydrogen and zero emission rail travel in the country.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Jind: The trial run of India’s first hydrogen locomotive was successfully initiated at Jind in Haryana on Wednesday. This ambitious project is considered a major step towards environmentally friendly transportation for Indian Railways.
The engine rolled out of Jind yard at around 7 am and was initially propelled to the Hansi Road bridge with the help of a diesel engine. It then departed for Sonipat at 8:25 am. Railway officials disclosed that several important technical aspects are being closely monitored during the trial. Engine speed, brake system, fuel consumption, safety standards, track conditions and signaling systems are being continuously monitored. For safety reasons, only a limited amount of hydrogen gas was filled so that the diesel engine could be quickly reconnected if needed.
Officials claimed that the technical team of the Indian Railways has been engaged in the testing process with utmost vigilance since morning. The engine's initial journey is scheduled from Jind to Pindara and then to Bhambheva station. During this phase, the diesel engine will be detached, and the engine will be tested to run entirely on hydrogen gas. If this trial is successful, it could soon be included in regular passenger service on the Jind-Sonipat route. Currently, three trains run on this route.
This state-of-the-art engine has been developed at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. It is considered one of the longest and most powerful hydrogen engines in the world. The locomotive is powered by a 1200-horsepower engine. Its maximum design speed is 150 km per hour. However, its normal operation will range from 110 km to 140 km per hour.
Once the hydrogen train begins regular services, the approximately 90 km journey from Jind to Sonipat, which currently takes about two hours, will be reduced to less than an hour. The train will run in absolute silence, providing a more comfortable experience for the passengers.
The train will have eight to ten coaches and will have the same passenger capacity as the diesel run trains.
The officials explained that, based on the hydrogen fuel cell technology, this engine will generate electricity from a controlled combination of hydrogen and oxygen, replacing diesel. The energy generated will charge lithium-ion batteries, which will power the engine. Instead of exhaust, only steam and water will be emitted. The engine is also equipped with energy storage systems such as batteries and supercapacitors, allowing it to function as a hybrid model.
The officials pointed out that this project will prove to be a milestone towards green hydrogen and zero-emission rail travel. A dedicated hydrogen production and refueling plant has been established at Jind junction at a cost of approximately Rs 120 crore. The plant will require approximately 40,000 litres of water per hour, for which rainwater harvesting from station rooftops has also been arranged.
The train engine at Jind junction from Delhi on January 1, while its wiring equipment was brought from Lucknow via a special coach on January 5. Due to the increasing cold, the moisture in the hydrogen gas had caused technical difficulties in the filling process, which have now been largely resolved. A team of railway engineers was continuously working to address these challenges.
Once operational, India will become the fifth country to run hydrogen trains after Germany, Sweden, Japan and China. This achievement will strengthen the vision of a self-reliant India. It will also pave the way for hydrogen trains to operate on non-electrified rail routes in the future.
The Indian Railways has appealed to the public to avoid crowding or approaching the tracks during the trial. The officials said that safety has been given top priority, and after the successful trial run, an official announcement of services may be made soon. This move will mark the beginning of a new, green and modern chapter in the history of the Indian Railways.