Trend Of Judges Passing Many Orders Before Retirement Like Batter Hitting Sixes In Final Over: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has objected to the "growing trend" of judges passing "so many orders" just before they retire, equating it to a batter "hitting sixes" in the final overs of a match.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant was hearing a plea of a Madhya Pradesh principal and district judge challenging a full court decision of the high court to suspend him just 10 days before his scheduled retirement, allegedly over some questionable judicial orders. "Petitioner just before retirement started hitting sixes. It is an unfortunate trend. I do not want to elaborate on it," the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, observed on Wednesday. “There is a growing trend of judges passing so many orders just before retirement,” the CJI said.

The Madhya Pradesh judicial officer, who was due to retire on November 30, was suspended on November 19, allegedly because of two judicial orders passed by him. Senior advocate Vipin Sanghi, appearing on his behalf, submitted that he had an impeccable service record with consistently high ratings in his annual confidential reports.

Sanghi questioned the legality of the suspension, arguing that judicial officers cannot be subjected to disciplinary action merely for passing judicial orders. “How can an officer be suspended for judicial orders which can be appealed against and rectified by the higher judiciary?” he asked.

The bench agreed in principle, observing that disciplinary proceedings cannot ordinarily be initiated against a judicial officer for erroneous orders.“He cannot be suspended for this. But what if the orders are palpably dishonest?” the CJI asked, drawing a distinction between judicial error and misconduct.