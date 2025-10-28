ETV Bharat / bharat

On Their Way To Chandrashila And Tungnath Dham, Trekkers Are Trampling Over Uttarakhand's Ecosensitive Bugyals

Tourists make their way through denuded Uttarakhand bugyals ( ETV Bharat )

By Rohit Dimri Rudraprayag: The velvety grass-covered high-altitude Himalayan meadows of Uttarakhand called bugyals by the locals — which are only found above the tree line and were once renowned for their natural beauty and biodiversity — are now under threat. The influx of tourists and changing climate patterns have severely damaged the natural landscape and ecological balance of these bugyals. Uttarakhand is rich in bugyals, which, besides the velvety grass, also host a variety of medicinal plants that are part of the Himalayan ecosystem. Scientists and environmentalists now warn that if concrete steps are not taken in time, the Himalayan ecology, including its vast trove of medicinal plants, could be destroyed forever. Trampling Their Way To Chandrashila and Tungnath Dham Tourists and trekkers traveling to Chandrashila and Tungnath Dham are littering plastic waste along the way, causing significant damage to the bugyals. Even the fauna unique to the region are also under threat, and scientists and environmentalists are deeply concerned. Professor R K Maikhuri, the head of the Department of Environmental Sciences at Garhwal University (located in Pauri Garhwal's Srinagar) says there is no coherent government policy on trekking in the Himalayas. He explained that countries like Nepal have strict monitoring systems for trekkers, that includes mandatory luggage checks, restricted entry, and environmental regulations. Across the border in Uttarakhand, though, uncontrolled trekking is upsetting the ecological balance of the bugyals. Free-For-All In The Bugyal