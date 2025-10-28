On Their Way To Chandrashila And Tungnath Dham, Trekkers Are Trampling Over Uttarakhand's Ecosensitive Bugyals
The high-altitude Himalayan meadows covered in velvety grass and medicinal plants, already threatened by climate change, could be lost forever, scientists warn.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST
By Rohit Dimri
Rudraprayag: The velvety grass-covered high-altitude Himalayan meadows of Uttarakhand called bugyals by the locals — which are only found above the tree line and were once renowned for their natural beauty and biodiversity — are now under threat. The influx of tourists and changing climate patterns have severely damaged the natural landscape and ecological balance of these bugyals.
Uttarakhand is rich in bugyals, which, besides the velvety grass, also host a variety of medicinal plants that are part of the Himalayan ecosystem. Scientists and environmentalists now warn that if concrete steps are not taken in time, the Himalayan ecology, including its vast trove of medicinal plants, could be destroyed forever.
Trampling Their Way To Chandrashila and Tungnath Dham
Tourists and trekkers traveling to Chandrashila and Tungnath Dham are littering plastic waste along the way, causing significant damage to the bugyals. Even the fauna unique to the region are also under threat, and scientists and environmentalists are deeply concerned.
Professor R K Maikhuri, the head of the Department of Environmental Sciences at Garhwal University (located in Pauri Garhwal's Srinagar) says there is no coherent government policy on trekking in the Himalayas. He explained that countries like Nepal have strict monitoring systems for trekkers, that includes mandatory luggage checks, restricted entry, and environmental regulations. Across the border in Uttarakhand, though, uncontrolled trekking is upsetting the ecological balance of the bugyals.
Free-For-All In The Bugyal
What has worsened the situation is unemployed locals who have begun harvesting the highly sought-after medicinal plants that grow wild in the bugyals. Maikhuri added that a steady decline in the number of sheep and goat herders, who used to monitor the bugyals and prevent such illegal activities — some say by up to 50 per cent in the last 30 years — has weakened the existing monitoring system, increasing soil erosion rapidly, especially in areas like Niti and Pithoragarh.
The condition of the bugyals on the Chopta-Tungnath trekking route in Rudraprayag district is the most concerning. Thousands of tourists and pilgrims visit the region every year. The state forest department has installed barbed wire fencing and surveillance, but tourists are using shortcuts to bypass these and damaging the bugyals as a result.
Where once there was lush greenery, there are now dirt paths and piles of garbage. Not only is this ruining the beauty of the place, but also affecting its biodiversity and environmental balance.
Dire Warnings, Plea For Regulation
Sudip Semwal, senior scientist at the High-Altitude Plant Physiology Research Centre of Garhwal University, said, "In the past decade, unregulated and uncontrolled tourism has caused serious damage to Himalayan ecosystems. Maikhuri said fresh shortcuts to well-trodden trekking routes created by trekkers inadvertently trample over sensitive vegetation, weakening the soil structure."
He added, "There is now a dire need to determine the 'ecological carrying capacity' of each bugyal, ie., to determine how many tourists should be allowed to visit an area at a time, so that its ecological structure is not harmed."
Renowned environmentalist Jagat Singh Jangli said the Himalayas are in urgent need of conservation today. These fragile mountains are already threatened by the lack of timely precipitation — both rainfall and snowfall. This, on top of increasing human activity that has disrupted the ecological balance. "Earlier, trekkers would stop ay Tungnath. But now, they are aiming to reach Chandrashila above it, where the famous Shiva temple of Tungnath Dham is located. And the number of tourists and trekkers is increasing every year."
He added that, "Trekkers are also littering plastic waste everywhere. This increase in human activity in the Himalayas does not bode well for the future."
