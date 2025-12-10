ETV Bharat / bharat

Trees Uprooted For Access Road To BJP Office In Karnal, SC Directs Haryana To Restore Green Area

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Haryana urban development body to restore the green area to its original state, where 40 fully-grown trees were uprooted to build an accessible road to a newly constructed BJP office in Karnal.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan.

The bench agreed with the submissions of advocate Bhupender Pratap Singh, representing a 1971 war veteran, that trees were felled illegally to construct an approach road for the BJP office. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjit Banerjee, representing the Haryana government, contended that all required permissions were taken for allotment and all green norms were followed. However, the bench was not convinced by Banerjee’s submissions.

The ASG assured the bench that trees would be planted in proportion to the number of trees that were felled for the approach road.