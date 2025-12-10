Trees Uprooted For Access Road To BJP Office In Karnal, SC Directs Haryana To Restore Green Area
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 10, 2025 at 7:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Haryana urban development body to restore the green area to its original state, where 40 fully-grown trees were uprooted to build an accessible road to a newly constructed BJP office in Karnal.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan.
The bench agreed with the submissions of advocate Bhupender Pratap Singh, representing a 1971 war veteran, that trees were felled illegally to construct an approach road for the BJP office. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjit Banerjee, representing the Haryana government, contended that all required permissions were taken for allotment and all green norms were followed. However, the bench was not convinced by Banerjee’s submissions.
The ASG assured the bench that trees would be planted in proportion to the number of trees that were felled for the approach road.
The bench gave three months to Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Karnal Municipal Corporation to restore the green land in a residential colony to its original state.
The apex court said it is not inclined to go into the larger question of the legality of allotment of land in a residential colony adjoining the national highway to the Karnal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The apex court orally observed that it is too late to go into that question.
The apex court, in November this year, termed as "pathetic" and pulled up the Haryana government and its urban development body for uprooting 40 fully grown trees to build an accessible road to a newly constructed BJP office in Karnal. The apex court sought a remedial action plan, warning them of being "taken to task".
The apex court was hearing a petition filed by a 1971 war veteran, challenging the dismissal of his plea by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 3 this year. The petitioner had challenged the arbitrary allocation of a plot in a residential area to the ruling BJP in Haryana and later, the construction of an access road for its office by uprooting 40 fully grown trees situated in a green area.