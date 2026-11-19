Treat Struggle As Training: Ramoji Excellence Award Winner Devendra Gupta To ETV Bharat
ETV Bharat's Monica Singh spoke to the founder of Ladli Foundation Trust and Ramoji Excellence Awardee Devendra Gupta about his life and experiences.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 6:45 AM IST
Vijayawada: Devendra Kumar Gupta is someone who has seen poverty and hardships up close. Abandoned by his parents when he was about two years old and left with his three-day-old sister in a Delhi slum, Devendra, 40, has come a long way since then, turning his personal struggle into a determination to protect vulnerable sections of society, especially women.
A major turning point came when his sister faced the threat of child marriage. In 2007, Devendra stood against social pressures to protect her from being forced into marriage. This personal struggle strengthened his determination. In 2012, he established the Ladli Foundation Trust, with a mission to protect and empower vulnerable girls and women from underserved communities.
The Trust has impacted more than 34.9 lakh people through its various programmes. It has obtained Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.
For his outstanding and inspiring work, Devendra was awarded the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 in the Service and Mankind category. He shared his experiences and vision with ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 function held in Vijayawada on November 16.
Excerpts from the interview:
ETV Bharat: Tell us something about your struggles and your story?
Devendra: We become weak if we treat struggle as only struggle. I believe that we should treat our struggle as training as well as the creation of something big. Perhaps this is what happened to me. When my parents abandoned me in a slum at the age of two years, I had a three-day-old younger sister in my lap. I do not have much memory of that two-year-old Devendra, but as I grew up, my guardian put me to work so that I would not fall prey to substance abuse. What I did was child labour, but it was actually a shelter and protection methodology for me that was used by my guardian.
Had I not been led to sell balloons or do child labour, I might have fallen into the trap of those who push children towards substance abuse in a very organised manner. Not only in Delhi but elsewhere also, there are such rackets that promote juvenile delinquency. It is a big challenge for any parent to keep their children on the right path. My story is a bit different since I did not have parents.
ETV Bharat: Your thoughts on receiving the Ramoji Excellence Award?
Devendra: I was not aware of this award. This is an award where you are not nominated, but a committee chooses you after following a procedure. When I got the call, I was taken aback and thought someone was playing a prank. I was still thinking the same when I got another call four days later, telling me that my name was confirmed and they wanted to reach me since there was no nomination or application on my behalf. I did feel a divine blessing.
ETV Bharat: How does the Ladli Foundation work?
Devendra: Ladli Foundation is no longer an organisation. It has become a people’s movement now. Its strength is its volunteers. It is India’s largest volunteering force, carrying out work in different corners. Our agenda is not development but working with a value-based force for the welfare of the most vulnerable segment of women and children. We focus on how to uplift children who are behind, are unable to go to school or women who cannot give an opportunity to their children because of scarcity of resources. This is our core work that we carry out while changing the mindset of the society.
Even today, there are social taboos. When a girl is born in the slums and gets TB or pneumonia, she is not treated as a woman; they think it is better that she dies of these diseases. It is to sensitise such women and tell them the importance of a girl child, the need to send her to school. She must survive. You have to keep her alive for five years to send her to school. Fighting against such a mentality is the core work of Ladli.
ETV Bharat: Can you revisit some of your experiences as a teenager and as a brother?
Devendra: I could not study beyond Class 10 because I could not afford it. The reference books for Class 11 were expensive. I continued my education through distance education programmes. It is society that prepares you. If you have faith in society despite there being shortcomings, someone will come from the society itself to hold your hand and take you forward. This happened in my life where my circumstances became my teachers. Every circumstance prepared me for something new.
My first fight was for my own safe shelter that was given by Delhi Police. When I was assaulted by boys under the influence of intoxicants, I went to the community policing initiatives of the Delhi Police. They used to organise kabaddi sessions in the evening, where I started volunteering. This led to an end to my being targeted, as even those who used to beat me became my friends.
My second fight was arranging for the basics for my sister through child labour. Had she not been my responsibility, I too might have gone on the wrong path. My next battle was against drugs, how medicines were sold to the youngsters without prescriptions. Finally, when I settled and got my sister married, I realised that a girl’s life is very different from all these issues. It is very difficult to imagine the shortcomings and vulnerabilities in her life, particularly in India. From her health issues to education and whatever roles and responsibilities to even her becoming a mother, there is vulnerability hidden everywhere.
A daughter is a daughter who has no acceptance, particularly in the slums. As she gets married, she gets a personal bodyguard and a family that also provides her with social protection. When faced with such issues, I realised that women’s issues are a very sensitive domain on which I had to work. I decided to work on the development of women and children, but with a very focused intervention, which will be only the women and children of slums.
ETV Bharat: What other areas are you looking to work in?
Devendra: My next target is to overcome the digital divide that came about during COVID, because of which lakhs and crores of children, girls, have been left behind. We have to bring them to the mainstream. During the COVID shutdown, those who had laptops continued with their education while others lagged behind. CUET [Common University Entrance Test] in 2022 called for a mandatory computer test for students of government schools seeking admission in central universities.
A student who has never touched a computer and cannot even type his name, how will he clear CUET? Those girls who have never touched a computer sit at home and get married instead of clearing CUET. We are working for such children. We have donated computer labs in more than 200 schools in Delhi. We are running these labs. Inspired by us, the Delhi government has donated an additional 200 labs. This is how we are creating an ecosystem where we can provide equality, at least in the education system. Equality in education precedes social equality. We talk about testing and have centralised everything. Centralisation is very, very important for a fair system. But we need to think about hybridisation and decentralisation in the absence of infrastructure.
We at Ladli Foundation also organise mass weddings. But our motive is not just marriage. Our motive is that the girls’ education continues even after marriage. That she becomes self-dependent and is not trafficked or forced into prostitution or becomes a victim of a fake marriage.
ETV Bharat: What is your message for society?
Devendra: Society is like a canvas. It is you who need to paint it beautifully. It may be possible that you have not inherited anything. But if you have the patience and devotion, this society can give you things that you may never have imagined. It is very important to have trust in society.
We always hold it responsible. We never say that society also makes us. We always pinpoint its shortcomings. There is another aspect as well where the circumstances created by society make you strong. Character building is also done by society. Just like when a potter makes a pitcher, there is one hand inside and one outside giving it a shape. Both things are done collectively by society. You will have to undergo the pain. Even a flower blooms through pain. A child is born through pain. Even when the earth came into existence, there was a big bang. That was also through pain. We treat pain as vulnerability and close our eyes. Pain is just the beginning. Only when we start from pain will we move towards pleasure, and when we sustain pleasure, we move towards passion. When we sustain passion, we will move towards perfection and purpose.
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