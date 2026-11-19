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Treat Struggle As Training: Ramoji Excellence Award Winner Devendra Gupta To ETV Bharat

Devendra Kumar Gupta receiving the 2026 Ramoji Excellence Award in Service and Mankind category from Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. Union Minister Amit Shah (centre), Ramoji Group CMD, Ch. Kiron (extreme right) and other guests are also seen in the photo. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: Devendra Kumar Gupta is someone who has seen poverty and hardships up close. Abandoned by his parents when he was about two years old and left with his three-day-old sister in a Delhi slum, Devendra, 40, has come a long way since then, turning his personal struggle into a determination to protect vulnerable sections of society, especially women.

A major turning point came when his sister faced the threat of child marriage. In 2007, Devendra stood against social pressures to protect her from being forced into marriage. This personal struggle strengthened his determination. In 2012, he established the Ladli Foundation Trust, with a mission to protect and empower vulnerable girls and women from underserved communities.

Treat Struggle As Training: Ramoji Excellence Award Winner Devendra Gupta To ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat) The Trust has impacted more than 34.9 lakh people through its various programmes. It has obtained Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. For his outstanding and inspiring work, Devendra was awarded the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 in the Service and Mankind category. He shared his experiences and vision with ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 function held in Vijayawada on November 16. Excerpts from the interview: ETV Bharat: Tell us something about your struggles and your story? Devendra: We become weak if we treat struggle as only struggle. I believe that we should treat our struggle as training as well as the creation of something big. Perhaps this is what happened to me. When my parents abandoned me in a slum at the age of two years, I had a three-day-old younger sister in my lap. I do not have much memory of that two-year-old Devendra, but as I grew up, my guardian put me to work so that I would not fall prey to substance abuse. What I did was child labour, but it was actually a shelter and protection methodology for me that was used by my guardian. Had I not been led to sell balloons or do child labour, I might have fallen into the trap of those who push children towards substance abuse in a very organised manner. Not only in Delhi but elsewhere also, there are such rackets that promote juvenile delinquency. It is a big challenge for any parent to keep their children on the right path. My story is a bit different since I did not have parents. ETV Bharat: Your thoughts on receiving the Ramoji Excellence Award? Devendra: I was not aware of this award. This is an award where you are not nominated, but a committee chooses you after following a procedure. When I got the call, I was taken aback and thought someone was playing a prank. I was still thinking the same when I got another call four days later, telling me that my name was confirmed and they wanted to reach me since there was no nomination or application on my behalf. I did feel a divine blessing. ETV Bharat: How does the Ladli Foundation work? Devendra: Ladli Foundation is no longer an organisation. It has become a people’s movement now. Its strength is its volunteers. It is India’s largest volunteering force, carrying out work in different corners. Our agenda is not development but working with a value-based force for the welfare of the most vulnerable segment of women and children. We focus on how to uplift children who are behind, are unable to go to school or women who cannot give an opportunity to their children because of scarcity of resources. This is our core work that we carry out while changing the mindset of the society. Even today, there are social taboos. When a girl is born in the slums and gets TB or pneumonia, she is not treated as a woman; they think it is better that she dies of these diseases. It is to sensitise such women and tell them the importance of a girl child, the need to send her to school. She must survive. You have to keep her alive for five years to send her to school. Fighting against such a mentality is the core work of Ladli.