Treat Air Pollution As National Emergency, Cong MP Ashok Singh Tells Govt In RS

Members in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over air pollution in Delhi-NCR, and asked the government to treat the problem as a national emergency. Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the House, the Congress member said the entire country is struggling to breathe.

He said the Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas are suffocating, and the poisonous air is afflicting people with various diseases. Singh said the polluted air was damaging various organs of body. The poisonous air, he said, is getting mixed in blood and causing heart attacks and affecting kidneys.

"Situation is so worse that countries like Canada and Singapore have issued travel advisory (for India) to their citizens," the Congress MP said.

He further said there was a need to implement a national mission for clean air on a war footing. Emphasising that just blaming Diwali and stubble burning will not suffice, the Congress member made several suggestions to address air pollution.

He said the government should treat air pollution as a seasonal issue, but rather consider the matter as a national health emergency. Singh said the government should keep a strict vigil on construction activities, landfill sites, and industrial emissions, throughout the year.